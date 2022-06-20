Reduce Anxiety, Boost Energy And Improve Sleep With Expert-Backed Breathing Exercises

Meditation promotes calm and reduces stress, but they also help balance the parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous system. Therefore, meditation is highly recommended and attributed to over 85% of healing from chronic pain.

This International Yoga Day, start your wholistic well-being journey by incorporating easy breathing techniques into your daily life.

Your breath is a potent tool for easing stress and changing how you feel physically and emotionally. Adopting a few simple breathing exercises can help reduce anxiety on stressful days and become an essential part of your holistic well-being journey. Dr Prakriti Poddar Global Head, Mental Health, and Wellbeing, RoundGlass has picked the following five breathing exercises you can practice to stay stress-free, feel more energized and optimize wellbeing by harnessing the power of every inhale and exhale.

Box Breathing Will Help You Zone Out

Get into a fully relaxed state after a long day at school or work with a simple breathing technique that you can practice to the beat of your favourite song. Sometimes you want to disconnect from everything after a long or difficult day and enjoy your mind travelling far away from what you've been up to all day. Use a Box Breathing technique that can alter your state of mind and help you relax deeply. You can support this short practice and make it more fun by playing your favourite song in the background so that you can let the breath and music transport you to a whole new place.

Need An Instant Energy Boost? Here's Breathwork Practice For It

Do you rely on coffee to get through your day? Try using oxygen as an energy source when you need a pick-me-up during the day. In short practice, you will be guided to take several deep, vital breaths through your nose, feeling how the oxygen wakes up and energizes your body with every inhale and exhale. You will then release all the air and keep your lungs empty for a few seconds, ending with a full, deep, nourishing breath. A word of caution: the buzz you'll get from this exercise may become addictive (in all the right ways).

Recharge Using The Power Of Breath

This stress-relief meditation increases your capacity to meet life's challenges and its rapid pace. No matter where we are or what we do, we all deal with massive information overload. The rapid changes and intense demands of modern life can very quickly feel physically, mentally and emotionally overwhelming. This will teach you how to use Kundalini yoga stress management techniques to enhance your life force and energy, increasing your capacity to meet life's demands.

Use The 4-7-8 Breathwork Technique

This breathing practice may facilitate relaxation and help you fall asleep in no time. In addition, a 4-7-8 interval breathing practice acts as a natural tranquillizer for the nervous system, breaking the stress response. This technique has been shown to help people fall asleep quickly, but it may also have long-term effects when practised regularly, such as lowering the resting heart rate and blood pressure.

You may like to read

Belly Breathing Technique

This rejuvenating practise teaches you how to use your breath to calm your nervousness. Try it when you feel stressed, particularly anxious or need to find new ways to fall asleep. Engaging the diaphragm with every inhale and exhale will make each breath cycle slower and more profound, helping your entire system calm down in no time.

So, what are you waiting for? Give these breathing techniques a try on RoundGlass Living, as they can become your best defence against daily stress and mental fatigue.