Recovery Exercises: Physiotherapy Before And After Hysterectomy

Week 1 To 7: Physiotherapy Exercises Before And After Hysterectomy

Hysterectomy is a surgery to extract the womb or uterus and mostly the cervix/neck of the womb). After the procedure, the lady will no longer be able to have children and will stop having periods each month. The operation is done with a general anaesthetic to keep the person asleep and unable to feel anything during the procedure. Executive Physiotherapist, Suryalakshmi Paleri, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals Bangalore, explains that physiotherapy will help you gradually regain your total fitness after a hysterectomy.

Different Types Of Hysterectomy:

Total abdominal hysterectomy removes the uterus and cervix through the abdomen (stomach). Subtotal hysterectomy: the only uterus is removed. Vaginal hysterectomy: uterus and cervix are removed through the vagina. Laparoscopic hysterectomy: small incisions are made in the abdomen where the surgeon will insert a tiny camera to see the area before the uterus is removed. Radical or Wertheim's hysterectomy: the uterus, cervix, fallopian tubes and part of the vagina are removed usually due to cancer

Physiotherapy Before Hysterectomy

Upper limb strengthening exercises Pelvic floor muscle strengthening Transverse abdominal exercises Cardiovascular activities like cycling and walking Hydrotherapy Lower limb strengthening exercise

Symptoms following a hysterectomy

Pain Reduced strength and cardiovascular fitness Scar Swelling Temporary loss of sensation around the wound Temporary bruising around the wound

Physiotherapy following a hysterectomy

You may be in the hospital depending on the type of hysterectomy and your recovery rate.

Week 1:

Walking Elevation of feet in case of swelling along with ankle toe movements Lower limb range of motion exercises ( Alternate bending and straightening of the knee) Upper limb range of motion exercises( shoulder movements and stretches)

Weeks 2-6

Pelvic Tilting: The patient should lie with their head on the pillow. Knees bent and shoulder length apart. The back should be pressed into the bed as the pelvis tilts and to breathe normally. Hold the position for ten counts and be released gently. Repeated up to 6 times, 3-4 times per day. Abdominal strengthening: Lie on your back, feet flat and knees bent. Pull and tighten the abdominal, buttock and pelvic floor muscles. Lift the head and look at the knees, keeping the waist and back firm on the floor. Release your breath slowly as the head is lifted. Lower the heat and relax. Pelvic bridging: The patient should be asked to lie with their head on the pillow, knees bent, and shoulder length apart. The hip should be raised and held for ten counts and released gently. To be repeated up to 6 times, 3-4 times per day. Upper limb strengthening exercises: Lower limb range of motion exercises ( Alternate bending and straightening of the knee). Upper limb range of motion exercises( shoulder movements and stretches). Carrying out pelvic floor exercises along with functional activities

Week 7 onwards

You may like to read

The person will now be able to slowly return to their normal activities with little or no pain. For example, after six weeks, the person can lift without pain, although they should not be lifting heavy weights for up to 6 months.