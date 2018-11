Why do we have that stubborn fat around our belly? © Shutterstock

Some amount of belly fat is normal as it helps to cushion the bones and organs and provide protection. There are 3 main reasons, according to dietician Nishi Grover, why you may accumulate fat around your tummy.

Metabolism: According to a report by the Mayo Clinic, metabolism slows down as you age and this can cause belly fat. Women are more to belly than men. You may have noticed that some of your friends don’t put on weight despite indulging in an unhealthy diet. The reason for this is their high metabolism rate. If your metabolism is not good, you develop a bloated stomach. Thyroid conditions, diabetes, and other medical conditions may also be contributing to slow metabolism.

Sedentary lifestyle: A sedentary lifestyle is THE main reason for accumulation of fat around your belly.

Overeating: Poor eating habits coupled with an excessively sedentary lifestyle will obviously lead to a flourishing belly. According to medical experts, belly fat can be potentially dangerous. Excess of it can lead to a number of health problems including heart diseases, high blood pressure, type 1 diabetes, decrease in the level of HDL or good cholesterol, and can even lead to strokes and sleep apnea.

Why belly fat is dangerous

According to the Mayo Clinic, the trouble with belly fat is that it’s not limited to the extra layer of padding located just below the skin (subcutaneous fat). It also includes visceral fat – which lies deep inside your abdomen, surrounding your internal organs.

Although subcutaneous fat poses cosmetic concerns, visceral fat is linked with far more dangerous health problems including cardiovascular diseases, type 1 diabetes and colorectal cancer.

Research has also associated belly fat with an increased risk of premature death – regardless of overall weight.

With inputs from The Bridal Diet by Nishi Grover