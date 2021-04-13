Some people struggle to lose weight, even on calorie-controlled diets. How well your body processes sugar after eating food can explain this condition, a new study published in Nature Metabolism suggested. Do you feel hungry even after having your meal? If yes, you could be experiencing big dips in blood sugar levels a few hours after eating food. When this happens, you may feel hungrier and end up consuming hundreds more calories during the day, which can hinder your weight loss goals. Thus, the researchers from King’s College London and health science company ZOE, highlighted the importance of understanding personal metabolism when it comes to diet and controlling weight. Also Read - Changing your lifestyle and diet necessary to combat obesity: Experts

For the study, the research team looked at blood sugar responses and other markers of health from over 1000 people after eating standardized breakfasts and freely chosen meals over a two-week period. The standard breakfasts had the same calorie amount but varying composition of carbohydrates, protein, fat and fibre. They participants’ blood sugar levels were measured over the entire duration of the study using wearable devices, as well as their levels of hunger and alertness. Previous studies have demonstrated the rise and fall of blood sugar levels in the first two hours after a meal, known as a blood sugar peak. The new study found that some people experienced significant ‘sugar dips’ 2-4 hours after this initial peak, with their blood sugar levels falling rapidly below baseline, though it comes back up. Also Read - Is it OK to eat Idli for breakfast when on a weight loss diet?

Those who experience bigger dip in blood sugar levels had a 9 per cent increase in hunger and take the next meal around half an hour less, on average, than little dippers, even though they ate the same meals. Compared to little dippers, big dippers also ate 75 more calories in the 3-4 hours after breakfast and around 312 calories more over the whole day. The researchers pointed out this eating pattern could lead to 20 pounds of weight gain over a year. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Weight Loss Diet: How Bigg Boss 13 Fame Lost 12kgs In Just 6 Months

Sugar dips increase hunger, appetite

While previous studies have indicated that blood sugar levels play an important role in controlling hunger, the results have been inconclusive – noted Dr Sarah Berry from King’s College London. “We’ve now shown that sugar dips are a better predictor of hunger and subsequent calorie intake than the initial blood sugar peak response after eating, changing how we think about the relationship between blood sugar levels and the food we eat,” she wrote in a release from the King’s College London.

The study findings provide a possible explanation to why many people struggle to lose weight and keep it off, noted lead author Professor Ana Valdes from the School of Medicine at the University of Nottingham, adding that just a few hundred extra calories every day can add up to several pounds of weight gain over a year. “Our discovery that the size of sugar dips after eating has such a big impact on hunger and appetite has great potential for helping people understand and control their weight and long-term health,” the expert stated in the release, which was published in ScienceDaily.

According to the researchers, male participants had slightly larger sugar dips after eating than females on average. Whether you are a big or little dipper also depends on individual differences in metabolism, as well as meal choices and activity levels – the authors said.

How to take control of our diet

The experts suggested that choosing foods that work together with your unique biology could help keep you feeling fuller for longer and eat less overall. Using wearable technology can provide valuable insights and help you understand your unique biology and take control of your nutrition and health, they said. Knowing your unique responses to food can help best support your metabolism and manage your hunger and calorie intake in a way that works with your body.