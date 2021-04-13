Some people struggle to lose weight even on calorie-controlled diets. How well your body processes sugar after eating food can explain this condition a new study published in Nature Metabolism suggested. Do you feel hungry even after having your meal? If yes you could be experiencing big dips in blood sugar levels a few hours after eating food. When this happens you may feel hungrier and end up consuming hundreds more calories during the day which can hinder your weight loss goals. Thus the researchers from King's College London and health science company ZOE highlighted the importance of understanding personal