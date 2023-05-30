Ravindra Jadeja Fitness: How Does The CSK Star Train Himself?

Ravindra Jadeja Fitness: How Does The Star Cricketer Train Himself?

When it comes to working out, Jadeja has certain principles. His performance is very much dependent on his stamina and strength therefore, he follows a very consistent and disciplined routine.

Ravindra Jadeja is an Indian International cricketer who is an all-rounder in the field. He is very much admired by his fans for his performance in a number of matches. He has exceptional skills when it comes to cricket and his technique has been termed as 'aggressive'. His fame is a lot because of his playing style and skill.

In order to maintain his skills Ravindra Jadeja makes sure to keep himself absolutely fit. So, what does his fitness routine look like? Read on to find out more.

What Are Ravindra Jadaja's Workout Principles?

His performance is very much dependent on his stamina and strength therefore, he follows a very consistent and disciplined routine. Every week he invests 5 to 6 days for his workout. Along with being consistent, he also includes different styles of exercises which help keep him in shape and also enhance his performance on the field. The core of his workout plan includes, strength training and cardio. But, there are other variations too. His fitness definitely deserves some praise because he had suffered a knee injury as well as a surgery in August 2022 after which he was able to come back and perform on the field. Let us dive into his regime.

Jadeja's Fitness Regime

Jadeja makes sure to leave no stones unturned when it comes to staying in shape. He has structure his workout routine in a manner that focuses on every aspect of his physique.

Bodyweight Exercises

Bodyweight exercises helps Jadeja work on enhancing his strengths and also keep his athletic body going. These exercises help him build core strength, stability and also contributes to boosting his overall strength and athleticism.

Weight Training

Weight training is a very necessary exercise for athletes and Jadeja makes sure to include this in his regime. It helps him develop his muscle mass, overall strength and explosive power. When he works out, he also includes compound exercises and along with it, incorporating dumbbells and barbells.

Cardio

Cardio helps athletes build stamina as well as strength. A training session is never complete without cardiovascular exercises. Jadeja also prioritizes cardio and running to boost his cardiovascular endurance. This also helps keep his weight in check.

Warm Up And Cool Down

Incorporating a short session to warm up and cool down before and after exercising is very important and Jadeja never misses this. He starts warming up with a slow-paced jog for about 5 to 10 minutes each time he works out.

