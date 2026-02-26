Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Day: Expert Reveals Inspired Bridal Fitness Routine To Tone Without Crash Dieting

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Rashmika Mandanna is all set to tie the knot with Vijay Deverakonda on Thursday, February 26 today. Pre-wedding festivities were conducted from 24 to 25 February. As per reports, they are sticking to a close private wedding with kith and kin who are going to be a part of their happy moments. They are going to get married with a beautiful view property surrounded by the Aravalli Hills. The couple has also given a name to this big day as Virosh's wedding, which comes from their name Vijay and Rashmika, respectively. Hundred guests will be part of this wedding, which includes many actors from Telgu film industry who have arrived in Udaipur, including directors like Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Rivandran and others.
Something that has caught attention is Rashmika's Wedding glow in pre wedding ceremonies, but it is not just a matter of a single day or something that you can get overnight, and glowing skin, toned physique and energetic appearance are often what fans turn to as a source of inspiration for bridal fitness. Then, when you are dreaming of a celebrity like bridal change just like Rashmika, here's what you should look forward to If you are a brides to be.
Something that goes wrong with the brides is overdieting prior to the wedding. Starving can make water weight drop in the short run, but it depletes energy, and no bride would want to feel dizzy on her special day. Rather, Rashmika like discipline, consistency, positive thinking, and self-care.
Power, self-assurance, and moderation make one a true bride. By feeding your body the right stuff and exercising the right way, you will not only be in your dress, having the best time of your life, but you will also be at the threshold, walking into a new life feeling strong. Overall, with conscious exercises, healthy eating and time, you would secure a naturally slim marriage body without crash diets. Starting today, you would have it.
Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.
