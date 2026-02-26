Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Wedding Day: Expert Reveals Inspired Bridal Fitness Routine To Tone Without Crash Dieting

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to tie the knot together today and fans are looking forward to it. Rashmika looked stunning in her pre wedding pictures and has become another source of inspiration for bridal fitness. Here's everything you need to know.

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to tie the knot with Vijay Deverakonda on Thursday, February 26 today. Pre-wedding festivities were conducted from 24 to 25 February. As per reports, they are sticking to a close private wedding with kith and kin who are going to be a part of their happy moments. They are going to get married with a beautiful view property surrounded by the Aravalli Hills. The couple has also given a name to this big day as Virosh's wedding, which comes from their name Vijay and Rashmika, respectively. Hundred guests will be part of this wedding, which includes many actors from Telgu film industry who have arrived in Udaipur, including directors like Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rahul Rivandran and others.

Something that has caught attention is Rashmika's Wedding glow in pre wedding ceremonies, but it is not just a matter of a single day or something that you can get overnight, and glowing skin, toned physique and energetic appearance are often what fans turn to as a source of inspiration for bridal fitness. Then, when you are dreaming of a celebrity like bridal change just like Rashmika, here's what you should look forward to If you are a brides to be.

Expert Take On How To Tone Without Crash Dieting

Dr. Garima Tiwari, Head Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, ShardaCare-Healthcity Reveals,

"Preparing for a wedding often motivates people to work on their fitness, and crash dieting and excessive exercise programs are not the way to go. Medically, sustainable fitness is the risk free and most efficient method of attaining a healthy and fit body before the big day. Quick weight reduction techniques can produce fatigue, hormonal imbalance, deficiencies in nutrition and unattractive skin, which will have detrimental effects on general well being. The perfect bridal fitness workout must be based on healthy diet, proper exercise, and sleep. Weights or jogging 2-3 times a week will develop lean body tissue and enhance body shape whereas moderate exercise like walking briskly, cycling or swimming will help in losing fat and keeping the heart healthy. Posture and stress reduction can be achieved through flexibility training such as yoga or stretching. Diet should be concentrated on the high-protein foods, whole grain foods, fruits, vegetables and proper hydration. Eating nothing or consuming significantly less calories slows down the metabolism and decreases the levels of energy. Good sleep and stress management is also important, since the hormonal balance is one of the major factors in keeping the weight healthy. It is also a gradual and steady way of not only enhancing physical appearance but also boosting confidence and energy levels and long-term health prior to the wedding day"

Something that goes wrong with the brides is overdieting prior to the wedding. Starving can make water weight drop in the short run, but it depletes energy, and no bride would want to feel dizzy on her special day. Rather, Rashmika like discipline, consistency, positive thinking, and self-care.

Power, self-assurance, and moderation make one a true bride. By feeding your body the right stuff and exercising the right way, you will not only be in your dress, having the best time of your life, but you will also be at the threshold, walking into a new life feeling strong. Overall, with conscious exercises, healthy eating and time, you would secure a naturally slim marriage body without crash diets. Starting today, you would have it.

