Ranveer Singh Shows Off Sculpted Body In Latest Instagram Post, Gives Fans Weekend Fitness Motivation

Sharing a photo of his well-sculpted body on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Didn't come this far to only come this far," with a skull emoji.

Who doesn't want a good physique? and why just a good physique, we all want those nice cuts and body strength. When it comes to workout motivation, especially for the weekends, what can be better than our favourite celebrities doing that for us? Giving the fans yet another set of fitspiration, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has set the fire on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the actor posted a picture of him from the gym post-workout, leaving his fans awestruck. In the post, Ranveer Singh showed off his super sculpted muscles and his ripped physique with a motivational caption that is bound to make you want to hit the gym this weekend. He wrote: "Didn't come this far to only come this far," with a skull emoji. CHECK THE POST HERE:

Ranveer's Workout Motivational Posts

In another post, some weeks ago, the actor had shared a set of pictures from the gym. He captioned it: "Shut up and grind". Haven't checked them yet? Here, take a look:

The actor always keeps his fans motivated to hit the gym with inspirational posts. In another #MondayMotivation post, Ranveer Singh wrote: "Nobody handed me nothin' brah." Check the post HERE:

In another series of photo posts, Ranveer Singh shared another set of pictures from the gym in which he is sweating it out like a boss. Flaunting his muscles, the actor said, "Born to kill Built to last."

the actor also loved to indulge in sports and this post is a proof.

So, what are you waiting for? put on your gym clothes, shoes and hit the gym. Get those muscles activated and run for extreme fitness. Do let us know in the comments section below about your favourite weekend workout routine. Get moving, stay healthy, and fit!