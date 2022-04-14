Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Wedding: Trainer Reveals Actor’s Workout Routine, Diet Secrets

The groom-to-be Ranbir Kapoor is all set to marry Alia Bhatt, but wait, what keeps him so fit? Trainer spills the secrets. Read on to know.

The much awaited Bollywood wedding is happening! Yes, we are talking about none other than the gorgeous couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The duo is set to tie the knot today (April 14) at Vastu. The wedding festivities kicked off on Wednesday with Mehandi rasam. From Kareena Kapoor to KJO, many celebrities arrived at the place to celebrate the occasion.

Apart from his acting skills, Ranbir Kapoor is also an ardent fitness enthusiast and follows a strict diet. Wondering what's the secret workout and diet routine he follows? You will be surprised to know that the actor hasn't eaten a roti in the last 1.5 years. Yes, you read that right. The actor's personal fitness trainer Shivoham has revealed his fitness secrets. Taking to Instagram, Shivoham penned a long and emotional note on Kapoor's fitness journey thus far, which included a lot of discipline, exercising and dietary changes.

Shivoham said, "Ranbir does not like sweets or fried food. He does not even like outside food. He always prefers eating simple, home-cooked food," Shivoham said. Ranbir, however, just loves burgers and relishes them on his cheat days.

Talking about Ranbir's workout regime, the trainer said, "We have done everything from freehand, movement, gymnastics, strength and also old school bodybuilding. The fact that I have managed to make you somewhat fall in love with training and enjoy it, has to be my biggest accomplishment."

