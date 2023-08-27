Rakhi 2023: Easy And Healthy Ragi Recipes You Must Try This Raksha Bandhan

The pleasant holiday honouring the cherished sibling tie, Raksha Bandhan, is soon coming. Why not add a healthy touch to the holidays this year with mouthwatering dishes like Godrej Appliances' expertly prepared Ragi Kheer and Ragi Flour Cake? These dishes, which are brimming with Ragi's exotic flavours, are the ideal treat for the sibling who is concerned about their health.

So get ready to embrace the nutritious advantages of ragi while making memories and enjoying flavours that capture the essence of Rakhi!

Ragi Kheer Recipe

Ingredients

1 tbsp Ghee

2 tbsp Ragi Flour

2 cup Hot Milk

1 cup Sugar

6 Cashews

4 Pistachios - chopped

3 Almonds - chopped

6 strands Saffron - Optional

1/8 tsp Cardamom Powder

How To Make It?

Step 1: Place the sugar and milk in a microwave-safe bowl, stir to combine, then choose Micro mode, high power, set the timer for 3 minutes, and click Start.

Step 2: Remove the pan from the oven when it beeps, add the ragi flour, ghee, and salt, and stir well. Cook for 4 minutes. (Stir every minute.

Step 3: Remove the bowl after hearing the buzzer, stir well, add the other ingredients, and cook for another two minutes before serving hot.

Ragi Flour Cake Recipe

Ingredients

1 cup Curd

tsp Baking powder

tsp Baking Soda

A pinch Salt

2 tsp Sugar

tsp Vanilla essence

1 tbsp Cocoa powder

1 cup Ragi Flour

3 tbsp Vegetable Oil

cup Water or Milk

How To Make It?

Step 1: Take a mixing bowl, add the curd, baking soda, baking powder, and salt, and thoroughly stir.

Step 2: To create a cake batter, add all additional ingredients and blend well.

Step 3: To create the cake, pour the batter into a bowl that can be used in a microwave oven and lightly grease it. Then, choose Micro mode on high power and set the timer for 5 minutes.

Now, just slice up and take pleasure in.

