A recent picture of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left the netizens awestruck. In the picture that has gone viral on social media, Rahul Gandhi's abs outline can be faintly seen through his shirt.

The picture was taken shortly after Rahul Gandhi jumped into the ocean for a swim with fishermen in Kerala.

Taking to Twitter, boxer Vijender Singh, who won bronze and silver medals for boxing at the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, complemented Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his fitness.

‘Abs of a boxer’: Vijender Singh Commented On Rahul Gandhi’s Image

“Abs of a boxer. Most daring young fit & people’s leader. Way to go @RahulGandhi Ji,” Singh tweeted on Thursday with a photo of Gandhi drenched from the dive.

Abs of a boxer 👊🏽

Most daring young fit & people’s leader Way to go @RahulGandhi ji pic.twitter.com/E5QVSpTnBZ — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) February 26, 2021

Twitterati also joined the lined and asked Gandhi to give them some fitness tips.

Gaurav Pandhi too tweeted the image and wrote: “Requesting Shri @RahulGandhi to share some tips with everyone on getting those abs. #FitnessGoals #Fitness”

⁦@RahulGandhi⁩ has got abs also? Watch this photo closely. This is after he was swimming in sea pic.twitter.com/hlnXu7xMVV — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) February 26, 2021

Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s Video Of Him Jumping Into The Sea

Gandhi, 50, was campaigning ahead of the state Assembly elections, which will be held in April.

Taking to Instagram, Rahul Gandhi had shared a video posted in which he can be seen jumping into the sea with another local fisherman.

He wrote: “Every morning our nation’s fisherfolk work tirelessly to provide for millions of Indians. The work they do is difficult & painstaking but incredibly rewarding. It was an honour & a privilege to spend time with them & experience just a fragment of the hard work they put in.”

#WATCH| Kerala: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dip in the sea with fishermen in Kollam (24.02.2021) (Source: Congress office) pic.twitter.com/OovjQ4MSSM — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Singh recently announced that he will be returning to the ring for the first time in over a year in March. While the bout will take place in India, its dates or Vijender’s opponent is yet to be revealed.

This will be the 2008 Olympics bronze medallist’s 13th professional bout and his fifth in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur. Vijender has a 12-0 record thus far in his professional career with eight knockout wins.

“I am really excited to return to the ring. I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout. The opponent doesn’t really matter as I am focused to extend my unbeaten streak,” said Vijender.