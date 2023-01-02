Quiet Quitting As A Coping Mechanism: Is Doing Bare Minimum Good For Your Health?

As per experts, the root cause of the problem is also how the extra engagement of employees has been normalized over years.

The trend is a method of dissociating oneself from work and choosing well-being over extra productivity that might be expected in some workplaces

Quiet quitting was a big word in the year 2022. It necessarily doesn't mean leaving one's job. The name can be misleading but in reality, it means to work for normal hours and to do just what is required of you. In other words, it can be understood as doing the bare minimum at your workplace. The concept is complex and has both pros and cons when it comes to working. However, experts have also observed it to be a healthy coping mechanism in certain situations and it does carry some positive lifestyle changes that are beneficial for your overall well-being.

The trend is a method of dissociating oneself from work and choosing well-being over extra productivity that might be expected in some workplaces. Some view it as a contradiction to hustle culture that encourages people to work tirelessly, often to the point of burnout and achieving little for all the effort that has been put in. The technique can negatively impact one's relationship with colleagues but has been found useful in re-establishing work-life balance.

Why people might be quiet-quitting?

The fundamental causes behind people engaging in this behavior are chronic stress and lack of motivation. As per psychologists, chronic pressure and lack of acknowledgment can encourage employees to detach from their roles. While the trend might appear negative from standpoint of productivity but it can psychologically empower the employee engaging in it as it might give them more control over their lives and can help them establish a strong boundary between work and personal life. The people engaging in the act might become less emotionally invested in the work and might give optimum energy to their projects, just what is required to finish the task. As per some quoted experts, ironically engaging in the act of quiet-quitting can also lead to an increase in productivity. Ensuring to stick tightly to the clock can make a person more motivated while the time they are working. This newfound balance can also boost people's ability to solve problems as they might be conserving mental energy more than ever.

Not a long-term solution

As per experts, quiet quitting can be a good coping method when the person is overly stressed or demotivated. However, the cause that might have led people to engage in it must be addressed. Prolonged use of this technique can result in employees losing their sense of purpose and becoming depressed. On one hand, people can been economically using their time to reconnect with nature and one's physical health. However, on the downside, it can lead to relationship turbulences in the workplace and might lead to guilt development in the individual who might want to advance their career in a certain direction. As per experts, the root cause of the problem is also how the extra engagement of employees has been normalized over years.