Try to incorporate as much fruits and vegetable as you can in your diet for quick weight loss. © Shutterstock

Losing weight is never easy. And if you need to get rid of those extra kilos really fast, you will have to be totally dedicated and motivated. Quick weight loss is not an impossible task. With a few nudges and tips, you can easily lose weight really fast. Today, you may be confronted with numerous diets, supplements and meal replacement plans that promise really fast weight loss. But all are not scientific and may not have any significant impact on your weight loss goals. In fact, some of these so-called highly effective diets can have adverse effects on your health and can even cause long term complications. So, it is always better to consult your doctor before you go on any weight loss trip.

Here, we tell you how you can lose weight fast and keep it off too.

QUICK WEIGHT LOSS TIPS

Let us start with some quick weight loss tips. These are simple and easy to follow. At the end of it, you will not feel deprived. These tips will never tempt you to binge on the sly. Just try it for a week and you will be amazed at the difference you see on your weighing scale and in the mirror.

It is very important to eat a hearty breakfast. It should be the heaviest meal of the day.

Try to incorporate as much fruits and vegetable as you can in your diet for fast weight loss and limit your salt intake.

You may include a cup of coffee or tea after each meal. These act as diuretics and will help prevent water retention.

Saying no to carbs and sugar will help.

Eat a lot of protein and healthy fats. Protein will boost your metabolism and suppress your appetite.

Just following the ideal diet for quick weight loss is not enough to help you realise your goal. You need to keep in mind other things too. Sleep plays a very important role in quick weight loss. Make sure you sleep for 7 to 8 hours every night. Also maintain a food diary and note down everything that you eat or drink during the day. This will help you realise if you are doing something wrong. Also, never ever skip a meal. You will just overeat later.

QUICK WEIGHT LOSS FOODS

Are you a foodie? Don’t despair, you can lose weight really fast by eating all you want. But there’s a catch. You must try to include the following super foods in your diet for quick weight loss.

Chillies

According to a study in the British Journal of Nutrition, chillies can aid in burning off stubborn calories. Capsaicin in chillies increases fat burning.

Green tea

Green tea contains catechins. These boost metabolism and burn calories.

Milk

This contains nicotinamide riboside. This compound helps your body to burn fat at a faster rate. The protein in milk also build up muscle mass.

Apples

These have a high fibre content. If you munch on an apple just before a meal, you will consume fewer calories.

Water

Drink a couple of glasses of water just before your meals and watch the kilos disappear. Water will fill you up and you will eat less as a result.

Protein

A quick weight loss diet will always include a lot of protein. It increases metabolism and keeps you full for longer.

Spinach

The best diet for quick weight loss will always include this leafy green. Spinach contains ecdysteroids. This natural compound increases the levels of protein adiponectin. This makes fat cells more sensitive to insulin and breaks down fat.

Complex carbs

These will keep you full for a longer period. Your body takes longer to digest complex carbs. This is a perfect addition to a diet for quick weight loss

QUICK WEIGHT LOSS MEAL PLAN

A fast weight loss meal plan is one that excludes carbs. Try it for yourself. Go off carbs and see the difference in just a week. Include a lot of lean protein and low carb veggies and fruits in your diet. You can have as much eggs, fish and lean meats as you like in this quick weight loss meal plan. If you feel thirsty, don’t reach for sugary or carbonated drinks. Let water be your drink of choice. And, don’t even let thoughts of processed and junk foods enter your mind.

It will also help if you maintain a weight loss chart. This will help you plan balanced weight loss meals and also help you to keep track of your daily calorie intake. You can download a calorie tracker and do this daily. It is easily available online.

YOGA FOR QUICK WEIGHT LOSS

Yoga poses are great for fast weight loss. Let us look at the best yoga asanas for quick weight loss.

Aerial yoga

This pose requires you to engage your muscles to complete the yoga poses while you are suspended in the air. It makes your muscles toned and lean. At the same time, it burns off body fat.

Ardha Chandraasana or the half moon pose

This pose helps burn off love handles and strengthens your core. It also causes rapid weight loss.

Surya namaskar or sun salutation

In this, a set of yoga aasanas are done in quick succession. It induces really fast weight loss. It is a full body workout.

Ardha Matsyendrasana or Half spinal twist

This asana stretches the spine and tones the thighs and abdominal muscles. It stimulates the digestive system and thereby helps you digest food more efficiently and lose weight.

QUICK WEIGHT LOSS TIPS FOR MEN

It is very easy to fall back on old habits and get side-tracked from your weight loss goals. Look at some of our quick and easy weight loss tips designed especially for men.

Exercise regularly.

Avoid fad diets.

Say no to processed foods.

Stock up on fruits and vegetables.

Watch your portions size.

QUICK WEIGHT LOSS TIPS FOR WOMEN

Sometimes, it becomes absolutely necessary for women to lose weight really quickly. Don’t panic. Just follow our tips and watch the weight drop off you.

Stay away from refined carbs.

Try to include resistance training to your routine.

Drink a lot of water.

Add more protein to your diet for quick weight loss.

Try and keep a food journal.