From squats to push-ups, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shares an Instagram video of 6 amazing bed workouts that you must try.

It is absolutely normal to feel lazy these days when you are cooped up in your house during lockdown. There may be days when you don’t feel like getting out of your bed at all. This will definitely take a toll on your overall health. But what if we say that you can workout without leaving your bed? Yes, you read that right. Recently, celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala demonstrated 6 simple exercises that you can do from the comfort of your bed. She shared a video on her Instagram handle with a caption saying, “Somedays we don’t feel like getting out of bed, let alone exercise. I’ve put together 6 simple exercises you can do in and around your bed. Time to get moving.”

Let us see which exercises in bed can help you stay fit and healthy during this time.

Squats

Squats are good for strengthening your leg muscles. It works your quadriceps, calves and hamstrings. These also encourage muscle building in your whole body and improve muscle mass too.

How to do it

· Stand with your feet close together.

· Your knees must be exactly over your toes at a 90 degree angle.

· Touch your bottom to the bed and stand up. You can also go a little bit deeper to increase the difficulty level.

· The first set should be of 25 repetitions. Then take a brief pause before doing 20 more repetitions.

· Make sure you keep pulling in your abdominals and keep your back straight.

· Repeat the process thrice.

Push-ups

Push-ups are great for building your upper body strength. They work on your triceps, shoulders and pectoral muscles and help in strengthening your lower back and core.

How to do it

· Lie down on your stomach.

· Slide a little till your thighs are on the bed and hands under your shoulders.

· Perform a traditional push up by going up and down on the bed.

· You can notch up the difficulty level by going a little forward.

· Perform 15 push-ups and repeat the process thrice.

Tricep Dips

Tricep dips are great for building your upper arm strength. In this workout, you use your upper arm to balance your body.

How to do it

· Sit on the corner of your bed.

· Place your hands under your glutes.

· Move your feet move forward.

· Now bend your elbows so that you can move up and down.

· Be sure to keep your back straight.

· Perform around 15-20 repetitions.

· Repeat the process thrice

Glute Bridge Marching

Glute bridge marching improves hip mobility and strengthens your lower back.

How to do it

· Slide down in such a way that only your upper body is on the bed.

· Intertwine your fingers and lift up your glutes and then march.

· Keep your abdominal muscles tight and squeeze your glutes when lifting your legs.

· Keep your upper body stable.

· Do three sets of 20 repetitions on both the sides.

Bicycle Maneuver

Air cycling or bicycle maneuver is an exercise which works on your abdominal group and supports muscles on your hips

How to do it

· Sit on the bed.

· Lift your legs high.

· Place your hands at the back of your head with your fingers intertwined.

· Now push your legs forward one by one as if you’re riding a bicycle in the air.

· Do three sets of 20 repetitions on both the sides.

Rolling like a ball

Rolling and jumping works on your spine and abdominals. It stimulates the inner flow of breath and movement in the body. It also boosts cardiovascular health.

How to do it

· Sit at the corner of the bed.

· Roll on to the other side of the bed.

· Now roll back from where you began and jump.

· Do 3 sets of 15-20 repetitions.