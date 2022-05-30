Pull Your Way Up Like Milind Soman When You Are Feeling Too Lazy To Workout

Are you feeling too lazy to get up and work out? Take cues from Milind Soman who is seen working out even on a lazy day.

No one does fitness better than Milind Soman! Keeping a shredded physique while having incredible strength that too at 50 is challenging but not impossible for someone like Milind Soman. He has never failed to amaze his followers with his extraordinary passion for fitness, whether he is running on the beach or cycling 1000 kilometres.

While he often inspires his fan with some incredible but tough workouts, this time he is seen doing something more relatable. The fitness enthusiast touched upon the subject of "laziness." Don't we all relate to that?

Beat Laziness The Milind Soman Way

Have you been feeling unmotivated to work out lately? Take some cues from Milind Soman who is seen fighting "the lazy" in his latest post. While we run from an exercise session every time we feel too lazy to hit the gym, the 56-year-old model-actor is fighting the laziness his way by doing one pull-up.

Rather than doing many pull-ups and sweating it out, Soman was seen doing a pull-up variation in which he slowly pulled his body up and then slowly lowered it. He worked out in the open just like he does usually. He wrote the caption, "Mumbai temperature today feels like 39 ! Didn't feel like doing my usual set of pullups but I had to #fightlazy so did just one pull-up 30 secs up and 20 secs down!"

Check out the video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning)

Benefits Of Doing A Pull-up

A pullup is a strength-training exercise for the upper body. Pullups are performed by hanging from a pullup bar with your palms facing away from you and your body fully extended. Then you lift yourself up to the point where your chin is above the bar. Pullups are not the same as chin-ups. Your palms and hands should face you when doing a chin-up.

The pullup is a more difficult exercise. It's a little more challenging than chinups. For beginners, though, the pullup can be reduced or done on an assisted machine, and you'll still reap the benefits. It offers many health benefits, including:

It strengthens the back muscles

Doing pull-ups regularly can help you work on your forearms and shoulders which will help strengthen them

Pullups help improve grip strength

It helps improves overall body strength and fitness level

It reduces visceral fat and helps you manage blood pressure

Studies show that it may help improve your mental health as well

Since it is a challenging strength exercise, it can help improve overall fitness levels