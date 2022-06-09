- Health A-Z
Do anyone of us needs reminding that it's summer? Of course, but despite the rising temperatures, food is the only get away from the intolerant heat. So this summer, let our kids choose fresh salads over the more decadent desserts. In fact, with a combination of veggies and fruits, it's an ideal period for our kids to try some light, yummy and fresh salads. So what do your kids think when you tell them about salads? Some colourful vegetables topped with lime juice? Of course, we suggest some yummy fruit salads for your kids today.
- Cut half of an avocado into small cubes, partially mash the remaining half and mix.
- Add chopped cocktail onion, coriander, green chilli, lemon juice, salt & pepper to the mixture.
- Remix the whole ingredients nicely and check the seasoning. Next, prepare the carom seed scented crisp pita bread.
- Mold the avocado on a plate and apply herb and chilli oil.
- Nicely arrange the crisp pita and sprinkle some microgreens on the top.
- Steep the peeled tomatoes in homemade raspberry vinegar for 48hrs.
Remove the tomatoes from the vinegar, cut them into wedges, and keep the vinegar for dressing later.
- Roll the goat cheese, make 3 finger-sized pillars, and coat them with crushed, toasted pistachios.
- Make a dressing with the leftover raspberry vinegar. Assemble the components on a plate and pour the sauce over them.
- Finish with a drizzle of herb oil.
- Combine all the ingredients in a salad bowl, except the lettuce.
- Cover the salad bowl and refrigerate.
- Soak the lettuce in chilled water for 10-15 mins (this is to maintain crispiness). Meanwhile, prepare the orange dressing.
- Mix the lettuce with all the ingredients in the salad bowl and drizzle the dressing.
- Toss to combine
- Garnish with olives and cherry tomatoes.
