Protect Your Kids From The Heat With Fruits Salads At Home

Fresh Fruit Salads To Keep Your Children Cool This Scorching Summer.

Do anyone of us needs reminding that it's summer? Of course, but despite the rising temperatures, food is the only get away from the intolerant heat. So this summer, let our kids choose fresh salads over the more decadent desserts. In fact, with a combination of veggies and fruits, it's an ideal period for our kids to try some light, yummy and fresh salads. So what do your kids think when you tell them about salads? Some colourful vegetables topped with lime juice? Of course, we suggest some yummy fruit salads for your kids today.

Hotel Name: Hyatt Place Kathmandu

Restaurant Name: Zing-World of Flavours

Chef's Name: Rakesh Pandey

Dish: Avocado & Carom Pita Salad

Ingredients:

Avocado: 130gms

Olive Oil: 20gms

Salt: 2gms

Pepper: 1gm

Cocktail Onion: 5gms

Green Chili: 2gms

Lemon Juice: 3gms

Coriander Leaves: 1

Carom Seed: 1gm

Herb Oil: 2gm

Pita Bread: 40gms

Microgreens: 0.5gms

Chili Oil: 0.5gms

Method:

- Cut half of an avocado into small cubes, partially mash the remaining half and mix.

- Add chopped cocktail onion, coriander, green chilli, lemon juice, salt & pepper to the mixture.

- Remix the whole ingredients nicely and check the seasoning. Next, prepare the carom seed scented crisp pita bread.

- Mold the avocado on a plate and apply herb and chilli oil.

- Nicely arrange the crisp pita and sprinkle some microgreens on the top.

Hotel Name: GRAND HAYTT KOCHI BOLGATTY

Restaurant Name: Colony Clubhouse and Grill

Chef's Name: Chef Rony Mathew

DISH: 48-hour raspberry-steeped tomato and goat cheese salad

Ingredients:

100 ml Homemade raspberry vinegar

50 gm Tomato

10 gm Arugula

60 gm Goat cheese

05 gm Pistachio

20 ml Olive oil

30 gm Sugar

Salt to taste

Method:

- Steep the peeled tomatoes in homemade raspberry vinegar for 48hrs.

Remove the tomatoes from the vinegar, cut them into wedges, and keep the vinegar for dressing later.

- Roll the goat cheese, make 3 finger-sized pillars, and coat them with crushed, toasted pistachios.

- Make a dressing with the leftover raspberry vinegar. Assemble the components on a plate and pour the sauce over them.

- Finish with a drizzle of herb oil.

Hotel Name: Hyatt Place Vadodara

Restaurant Name: ZING

Chef's Name: Chef Suvendu Roy

DISH: Mango Summer Salad with Orange Dressing

Ingredients:

2 mangoes, ripe (Kesar mango recommended), peeled, thinly sliced and cubed

50 gms red cabbage, shredded

50 gms carrot, thinly sliced

50 gms cucumber, thinly sliced

4 cherry tomatoes, half cut

1 small Romaine lettuce

A handful of whole black olives

For Orange Dressing:

10 ml orange juice, freshly squeezed

Salt to taste

1 tbsp olive oil Freshly ground pepper

Method:

- Combine all the ingredients in a salad bowl, except the lettuce.

- Cover the salad bowl and refrigerate.

- Soak the lettuce in chilled water for 10-15 mins (this is to maintain crispiness). Meanwhile, prepare the orange dressing.

- Mix the lettuce with all the ingredients in the salad bowl and drizzle the dressing.

- Toss to combine

- Garnish with olives and cherry tomatoes.