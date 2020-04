The COVID-19 lockdown is keeping us all under house arrest. Be it working from home or watching TV, you’re probably spending more time siting on the chair or couch during the day. But this is not good for your health. Prolonged hours of sitting can slow blood circulation in your feet and legs and disrupt the distribution of nutrients and oxygen to the lower body. That’s why you shouldn’t sit for longer than 30 minutes at a time, say experts. Also Read - Sitting for long hours can cause swelling of the legs: These exercises may give you relief

If you’re working from home during this quarantine, getting up every 30 minutes and walking around may be difficult to do. But at least try to take a walk after every hour or two. There are also some exercises and stretches that you can do to improve blood circulation in your legs. Here are the 5 best ones: Also Read - Desk job giving you back pain? Here are some exercises you can do in office

GLUTE BRIDGES

If you’re sitting for a longer period of time, your glutes will stop functioning properly. This exercise will help turn on the glutes after a long period of sitting. Also Read - How your extended sitting can be detrimental to your health

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your hands by your sides, with your knees bent, and feet on the floor.

Pressing your arms into the floor, lift your hips up as you exhale

Engage your core by pulling your belly button to your spine.

Inhale to lower down.

Repeat for 15 to 20 reps.

You can make it more challenging by lifting one leg off the floor or holding at the top position for 5 to 10 seconds.

LEG SWINGS

It is a form of dynamic stretching that increases the blood flow to your muscles.

How to do it:

Stand straight and hold the door frame with one hand for stability

Keep your core active and both shoulders and hips squared forward

Now, swing one leg back and forth, creating momentum.

Repeat 10 to 15 times, then switch legs.

FOAM ROLLING

This exercise will put pressure on the tissue, which allows blood flow to the muscles.

How to do it:

Seat with your legs stretching out in front of you and the roller underneath your calves.

Now, lift your hips up and start rolling back and forth over the belly of the muscle. You can start with one leg first and shift to the other side.

Don’t roll over to the Achilles tendon and the backs of your knees.

After the calves, bring the roller under your hamstrings, and roll back and forth on both sides. Do the same with for hip area.

HALF KNEELING HIP FLEXOR AND QUAD RELEASE

Sitting can lead to compression or soreness in the lower back. This exercise can help relieve the pain.

How to do it:

Kneel down with your hands on the floor in front of a couch. Keep a cushion underneath your knees.

Now, place the top of one of your feet on the couch behind you and bring the other foot in front of you so that you’re in a half kneeling position.

Hold this position for 45 to 60 seconds per side.

WALKING

Walking will not only improve blood circulation in your legs, but it will also help clear your head and get some fresh air. Take a brisk walk for 20 to 30 minutes every day.