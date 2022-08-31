Pregnant Debina Bonnerjee Lifts Dumbbells And Performs Squats: Are These Exercises During Pregnancy Safe?

TV actor Debina Bonnerjee is back with her fitness inspirational videos for all expecting moms. The actress has been through a lot in order to conceive her first kid. Taking to social media, Debina shared her difficult struggle to conceive unsuccessful IVF treatments and other troubles that she faced when she was trying to get pregnant. However, Debina is now on her second pregnancy journey. The TV actor took to Instagram to give a sneak peek into her pregnancy workout routine. In the video, she could be seen performing several exercises with dumbbells and medical balls.

Dressed in a black bralette, black leggings, and braided hair, Debina Bonnerjee can be seen doing weighted (dumbbell) squats, lifted dumbbells, etc. The actor captioned her video: "A sneak-peak into how I manage to do my easy-breezy workout with the help of my instructor @mindbodydesign_newyou These days I'm all about. A healthy body, calm mind, and surround myself with a bunch of loveable people!!! Keeping up with my fitness just to make sure me and my baby are healthy inside-out." Haven't checked the video yet? Take a look HERE.

Debina Bonnerjee Workout During Her Pregnancy

Working Out During Pregnancy: Is It Ok?

To all those moms-to-be, here is why experts recommend you to not stop working out during pregnancy. However, it is good to keep your physician informed and perform the workouts in the presence of some trainers. Take a look at the benefits of working out during pregnancy:

Improves cardiac health Helps with muscle cramps Relieves back pain Good for dealing with pain in the pelvic area Keeps blood pressure under control Helps deal with stress and anxiety Gives you good sleep

According to Debina, doing exercises during pregnancy not just helps in keeping the weight under control, but also promotes good health and keeps the mom-to-be fit. Exercising during pregnancy is also one of the elements of a healthy pregnancy, if done properly under guidance.