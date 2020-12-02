You’re expecting?! Congratulations! You must be filled with so many feelings – excited, scared, happy, and overwhelmed – all at the same time. It’s difficult to put say just one thing about how you are feeling, isn’t it? The kicks are delightful, but the cramps are debilitating. You might be glowing with enthusiasm one moment and overcome with emotion the next. Nothing quite explains the feeling of having a life growing inside you. You may also experience mood swings. Well, this is due to hormonal changes that your body goes through when you are pregnant. And, this is precisely when ‘yoga’ comes into the picture. Yoga can be a godsend for you during your pregnancy. Also Read - Delhi records coldest Nov morning in 17 years: Keep yourself warm with these 5 yoga poses

Recently, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who is expecting her first child with husband and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli was seen performing the toughest yoga asanas – Shirshasana, during her pregnancy. Also Read - Overweight and pregnant: How to manage weight gain during pregnancy

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photograph where she can be seen performing the Shirshasana with hubby Virat’s help. Her yoga teacher virtually assists her while the actress performs the asana by leaning against a wall, head down. Also Read - Folic acid during pregnancy: You need to get the dosage right to avoid fetal brain changes

“This exercise is hands-down (and legs up) the most difficult one #Throwback. P.S. ? As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant barring twists & extreme-forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support.” Anushka wrote.

“For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting my balance, to be extra safe. This was also done under the supervision of my yoga teacher @eefa_shrof who was virtual with me through this session. I’m so glad I could continue my practice through my pregnancy,” she added.

‘Shirshasana’ During Pregnancy? Here Are The Benefits Of The Headstand Yoga Pose

Yes, you can perform Shirshasana during your pregnancy – but do not forget to consult with your doctor before doing so (it is just another pregnancy precautionary measure). Shirshasana or headstand increases blood supply to the head, therefore is beneficial for brain function and all sensory organs in the head (eyes, ears, etc). It improves memory and the ability to concentrate. This Asana also stimulates and regulates the body’s systems completely. Yoga experts also say that this yoga asana physical and mental contentment and aids spiritual progress

Well, pregnancy gives each and every to-be-mothers the same feelings and the same pain. So, to have a healthy and safe pregnancy, you must indulge in some light yoga asanas when you are pregnant. Imaging how to start? Let’s check it.

HOW YOGA HELPS DURING PREGNANCY

Yoga not only keeps you fit and makes you flexible, but it also helps in improving your overall wellbeing. Some of the benefits of doing yoga during your pregnancy are mentioned below:

Yoga asanas help in keeping your body supple. It relieves tension around the cervix by opening up the pelvic region. This helps and prepares to-be-mothers for painless labor and delivery.

It helps to alleviate the effect of common symptoms such as morning sickness, painful leg cramps, swollen ankles, and constipation.

Pregnancy-friendly yoga poses also keeps your inner soul calm and peaceful which helps in managing the pregnancy stress.

YOGA POSES A PREGNANT WOMAN CAN TRY

Prenatal yoga is a popular way for expectant moms to stretch and relax during pregnancy. But, as mentioned above, consult with your prenatal healthcare provider before starting any exercise regime, especially if you have a high-risk pregnancy.

These are some of the safe yoga poses for a pregnant woman. Make sure to do them properly.

# HIP OPENERS

Yoga asanas such as triangle, Ardha Chandrasana, Baddha Konasana, and knee to ankle will help create the flexibility that can make giving birth easier.

# STANDING POSES

As your belly grows, begin to widen your stance in standing poses. Take your feet at least hip-distance apart to make room for your bump, especially if you are bending forward. This prenatal sun salutation offers a nice alternative during pregnancy.

# SIDE STRETCHES

Gate pose and variations on side plank, among other side stretches, feel particularly good when your abdomen starts to feel overcrowded.

YOGA POSES A PREGNANT WOMAN SHOULD AVOID

While some yoga asanas are extremely good for you, some can be dangerous to your health as well. Below mentioned are some of the yoga asanas a pregnant woman should avoid.

# TWISTS

Yoga asanas that involve twisting your belly can be harmful to you during your pregnancy days. Deep twists from the belly, such as Ardha Matsyendrasana, compress the internal organs, including the uterus.

# JUMPS

Jumping was never suggested by anyone to a pregnant woman. Avoid any of the yoga asanas that require jumping. As this can pose a risk of dislodging the fertilized egg from the uterus.

# LYING ON BELLY

Poses in which you lie on the belly, such as cobra, can be practiced in the first trimester as the fetus is still very small. Later in pregnancy, these poses should be avoided and can be discontinued at any time if they cause any discomfort.

Apart from the above mentioned, avoid Ashtanga or Power Yoga as well. And, make sure to follow a routine and never let that routine fall apart. Never stress out your inner soul. Make sure to use yoga not just to keep your pregnancy healthy, but also to keep your mental health at its proper place.