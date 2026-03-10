Pre-workout supplements may halve sleep in adults aged 16 to 30: Here’s why

Pre-workout supplements are typically marketed to increase stamina, focus and strength but latests research found that it could halve sleep in adults aged 16 to 30.

Pre-workout supplements: Like a trend, many fitness enthusiasts particularly young adults lean strongly towards pre-workout supplements to enhance their energy and performance during workouts. These supplements are typically marketed to increase stamina, focus and strength. Nonetheless, there is emerging evidence that indicates that this rising fitness trend can have an unintended consequence, i.e, poor sleep.

Pre-workout supplements risks

A study conducted by the University of Toronto found that youths taking pre-workout supplements are in serious danger of having very short durations of sleep. The report published now by Science Dailyhighlights that researchers analysed data from the Canadian Study of Adolescent Behaviour and found a potential health issue associated with the popularity of energy-enhancing fitness products.

Method of the study on pre-workout supplements

The findings showed that people aged between 16 and 30 years who had used pre-workout supplements in the past year were more than twice as likely to get five hours of sleep or less per night in contrast with those individuals who did not use such products. Experts in the health sector usually suggest a range of eight hours of sleep as sufficient rest is one of the main factors of physical recovery, mental health and general well-being of people of this age.

As per Science Daily, some of the popular products that are widely used by the fitness fraternity are Bang!, Jack3D and C4 pre-workout supplements. Nonetheless, most of these equations are rich in stimulants which can disrupt normal sleeping patterns, according to researchers.

"Pre-workout supplements, which often contain high levels of caffeine and stimulant-like ingredients, have become increasingly popular among teenagers and young adults seeking to improve exercise performance and boost energy," said Lead author Kyle T Ganson, assistant professor at the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work at the University of Toronto. "However, the study's findings point to potential risks to the well-being of young people who use these supplements."

Pre-workout supplements loaded with caffeine

One of the primary issues that were brought up in the research is the excessive amount of caffeine that is used in a pre-workout formula. According to researchers, single serving of the product may have as little as 90 milligrams up to over 350 milligrams of caffeine. In comparison, a standard can of cola has about 35 milligrams of caffeine whereas an average cup of coffee has about 100 milligrams.

Sleep is very important for proper brain functioning, emotional wellbeing and physical development during adolescence and early adulthood which are critical developmental stages. Healthcare professionals typically advises that adolescents should get sleep of between 8 to 10 hours a day, whereas the young adults should target between seven and nine hours. When you take too much caffeine in the evening it may interfere with the normal sleep rhythm of the body.

Ganson told a leading media outlet, "Young people often view pre-workout supplements as harmless fitness products. But these findings underscore the importance of educating them and their families about how these supplements can disrupt sleep and potentially affect overall health."

