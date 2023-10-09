Pranayama Yoga Asana Benefits: What Happens When You Start Your Day With This Yoga Pose

Yoga not only helps in keeping you body fit, it also connects your mind, body and soul. Three important elements which can contribute to a healthier life. Scroll down to know the amazing benefits of starting your day with Pranayama.

Are you a fan of yoga and starting your day with a few essential power asanas gives you the most important kick for the entire day to perform better? Then this article is for you! Well, when you start your day with yoga, you are taking some time for yourself to focus on your body and mind before the demands of the day begin. This can have a number of benefits, including increased alertness, body flexibility, reduced stress, and better sleep.

In this article, we will focus on the most effective and powerful yoga asana Pranayama, and see how the body benefits when you kickstart your day with this pose.

Pranayama: The Morning Routine That Will Transform Your Life

Pranayama is a Sanskrit word that means "breath control." It is one of the ancient yogic practices that involves using the breath to calm the mind, body, and soul. It helps in improving one's physical health and deepens spiritual awareness.

There are several techniques to perform this yoga asana, but they all offer the same health benefits. The asana basically helps in regulating the breath in order to achieve specific physical and mental states. Some pranayama techniques are designed to energize the body, while others are designed to relax and calm the mind.

What Happens When You Start Your Day With Pranayama

Starting your day with some 5-10 minutes of pranayama yoga asana can invite tons of health benefits, both physical and mental. Here is a list of a few for your understanding and knowledge:

Boosts your energy levels Helps in improving your focus and concentration Reduce stress and anxiety Boost your mood Improves your overall health and well-being

Apart from what we discussed earlier, here are some additional health benefits that your body, mind, and soul can enjoy when you start your day with pranayama yoga asana:

Give Your Body That Extra Energy That You Need

Deep breathing is a key component of pranayama, which helps to enhance circulation and raise blood oxygen levels. Your body, mind, and energy may all be helped to become more alert as a result.

Helps You Focus And Concentrate

Pranayama can help you focus and clear your thoughts. This is advantageous for professionals, academics, and anybody else who needs to be able to concentrate clearly on their work.

Improves Your Mental Health

Pranayama is a natural stress reliever. It helps in stimulating the parasympathetic nerve system, which is in charge of the "rest and digest" reaction. This can aid in mental and physical relaxation as well as a decrease in stress and anxiety.

Why Is Pranayama So Beneficial In The Morning?

There are many reasons why Pranayama is so effective when you do it in the morning, some of them are listed below:

First of all, in the morning, our bodies and thoughts are still in the process of waking up. We frequently feel sleepy and lethargic, yet our minds frequently race with ideas. Pranayama can assist in focusing the mind, energizing the body, and getting us ready for the day.

Second, our vulnerability to stress is at its peak in the morning. We might worry about our duties at work, school, or in other areas. Pranayama can foster a calm and healthy state of being by reducing stress and anxiety.

Third, our receptivity to change is greatest in the morning. We have the chance to make intentions for how we want to spend the day since we are only beginning our day. Pranayama can assist us in maintaining our sense of purpose and cultivating our positive emotions.

How To Perform Pranayama The Right Way?

One simple way to incorporate pranayam into your morning routine is by starting off with some easy breathing exercises. We have listed a few of them below:

Make sure that your back is straight and your shoulders are at ease while you are seated. Now, put one hand on your chest and the other on your stomach while keeping your eyes closed. Inhale slowly and deeply through your nose while feeling your tummy grow. Feel your gut constricting as you gently breathe out through your mouth. For 5 to 10 minutes, keep breathing in this manner.

Additional benefits of pranayama

And there are some more that are worth highlighting. Here is another list of all the health benefits of starting your day with pranayama:

Improved cardiovascular health Reduced blood pressure Improved respiratory function Reduced inflammation Improved sleep quality Increased energy levels Improved mood Reduced stress and anxiety Improved cognitive function Increased self-awareness

Consider adding pranayama to your daily schedule if you're seeking for a strategy to enhance your general health and wellbeing.

NOTE OF CAUTION

Setting the tone for a good and productive day by practicing pranayama first thing in the morning is an excellent way to enhance your physical and mental well-being. Start pranayama practice cautiously if it's something you've never done before, and gradually lengthen your sessions as you go. You can select the proper pranayama technique for you because there are so many options available. You'll start to enjoy all of the pranayama's advantages if you practice it frequently.

