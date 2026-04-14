Praful Hinge becomes overnight IPL sensation: Inside the cricketer's intense fitness regime before the big match

Praful Hinge Fitness Routine: "I had manifested this," Hinge said after the match. "I think I had written it somewhere last year that the first match I play, I will take 4 or 5 wickets," said Hinge after his magnificent performance in his debut IPL match. Let's check out his intense workout routine.

Praful Hinge becomes overnight IPL sensation: Inside the cricketer's intense fitness regime before the big match

Praful Hinge Fitness Routine: When Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Praful Hinge was given the first match of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, it took just one over for the young cricketer to announce himself.

While facing the Rajasthan Royals, the Vidarbha speedster delivered a dream start in the first over, he picked up four wickets. It was that very moment when he was not only noticed by the scoreboard, but also immediately stood out from the entire team squad not just for its impact but for its rarity. Performances like these are seldom seen, even in a league known for high-intensity cricket.

His debut performance ranks among the most remarkable ones in the IPL for any newcomer.

But was it just accidental? No, this didn't come from just mere luck; there is much more behind the field that goes behind such performances by the cricketers. Moments like these are never accidental. The story behind Praful Hinge's stunning debut begins long before that, overbuilt on preparation, discipline, and an intense focus on fitness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Praful Hinge (@prafulhinge_140)

Praful Hinge Fitness Routine: What Goes Behind the Cricket Field

Praful Hinge, a 24-year-old fast bowler, made a stunning IPL debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking 4 wickets in his first over. His performance skyrocketed his Instagram following, which was 3,000 before the match. But did anyone notice how he prepared himself for these matches? Well, here's a sneak peek:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Praful Hinge (@prafulhinge_140)

In the above video, Hinge can be seen performing pull-ups, a strength training workout that not only helps build strong arm muscles, but also sculpts the back muscles. What are the benefits of pull ups? This particular form of workout can be done anywhere, anytime. All that is needed is a strong gripping bar.

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Experts note that performing pull-ups daily can help build the upper-body strength, primarily targeting the latissimus dorsi (back), biceps, and shoulders. Proper form involves a shoulder-width, palms-away grip, pulling from a dead hang to chin-over-bar, and utilizing slow, controlled movements to maximize muscle engagement.

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