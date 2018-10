The exercise works on the muscles of the abs, back and glutes and is great for your upper body. © Shutterstock

To burn fat and to build lean muscle battle rope exercise is perfect. The rope workouts can be done at home as well as at the gym. The rope comes in various thickness and lengths. The exercise works on the muscles of the abs, back and glutes and is great for your upper body. Here are some best rope workouts which you can practise easily.

Alternative waves

Step 1: Stand straight with your shoulder and legs apart.

Step 2: Hold the end of the rope in each hand and

Step 3: bend your knees slightly and draw your shoulders back.

Step 4: Then pull an arm upward creating a wave-like movement and as you bring the rope down.

Step 5: Keep the opposite arm upward.

Single arm plank waves

Step 1: Stay in a plank position while

Step 2: Balance on one arm and make a lateral wave with the battle rope with your other arm.

Step 3: Turn and switch to the other arm.

Step 4: Your hand should stay lifted but the rope can touch the ground.

Battle rope snake waves

Step 1: Stand with your feet apart and your knees half squat.

Step 2: Put your arms out and hold the rope in front of your body.

Step 3: So that the ropes criss-cross each other swing your arms out and back in rapidly to create a lateral wave.

Rope slams

Step 1: Stand with your feet apart and hold one end of the rope in each hand.

Step 2: Put both your arms up above your shoulders.

Step 3: Extend your knees and rise up on the feet.

Step 4: You will have to bring the rope down to the ground on full force from this position.

Step 5: Repeat the action.