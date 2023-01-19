Power Naps: Should You Take Them Or Not?

For those who have insomnia, they must avoid power naps as these short naps can make them all the less sleepy at night

If a power nap is extended, it can lead to sleep inertia where the person might feel drowsy and disoriented after sleeping for long hours

Many people might take power naps. These are usually short naps one might take during the day. Some research has shown that these naps might have health benefits and can improve one' s productivity and alertness. However, the duration for which they must be taken is still under scientific consideration. While they might give a cognitive break, if extended they can do more harm than good and has a possibility of disrupting your circadian rhythm.

As per experts, power naps can benefit people who might be sleep-deprived and might boost their productivity. It can help them to function better. However, as per reports, not everyone must take a power nap.

Pros and cons of a power nap

A study published in 1995 by NASA showed that a 26-minute of power nap can improve alertness by 54 per cent. Most experts agree that a 20 to 30 minutes power nap is healthy to make you fresh and won't make a person irritable when they get up. However, an alarm must be set to not cross the time window. If a power nap is extended, it can lead to sleep inertia where the person might feel drowsy and disoriented after sleeping for long hours. This can have a contrary effect as it might diminish alertness and impair cognitive abilities throughout the rest of the day.

When and who must take power naps?

As per a quoted expert, between 1 pm and 3 pm, the body temperature reduces and there is a rise in levels of the sleep hormone called melatonin. This combination becomes conducive to sleeping. Hence, many people might power nap post-lunch. As per experts, not all people must go for power naps. People who sleep well at night might be alert enough to carry out the functions effectively. For those who have insomnia, they must avoid power naps as these short naps can make them all the less sleepy at night and might worsen their condition. For people who are shift workers like doctors, nurses and others, are likely to be sleep-deprived, hence they can take power naps and plan them routinely.