Post-Feast Essentials: 5 Must-dos After A Heavy Meal

Ever experienced discomfort after indulging in a hearty meal? Overeating can leave you feeling bloated and uneasy. But fret not! There are practical steps you can take to alleviate this discomfort instantly. Light walking, home remedies like churan, and detox water are effective remedies. A gentle stroll aids digestion without causing discomfort, while homemade churan made from carom, cumin, fennel, and asafoetida can soothe your stomach. Detox water, such as lemon water or jeera tea, aids digestion and reduces bloating. Avoid lying down immediately after eating to prevent acid reflux. Remember, don't stress over occasional overeating; instead, relax and follow these tips to feel better in no time.

Light Walking

After any meal, whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, a gentle walk is recommended to aid digestion. Dieticians typically advise a 10-minute light-paced walk after eating. This helps move food along the digestive tract and accelerates the digestion process. It's important to keep the walk light; fast walking or jogging immediately after eating can lead to nausea and stomach discomfort.

Homemade Remedy

Instead of relying on antacids or bitter churan, one can easily prepare a homemade digestive remedy. Simply combine tsp each of carom seeds, roasted cumin seeds, fennel seeds, and asafoetida. Lightly crush them together and consume them with 2-3 sips of lukewarm water. This homemade churan aids digestion and provides relief from post-meal discomfort.

Detox Water

Detox water aids digestion and helps flush out excess sodium consumed during a heavy meal. Lemon water is a basic yet effective option: mix a few drops of lemon juice and a pinch of black pepper in a cup of warm water. Sip it slowly for better digestion. Alternatively, jeera tea, fennel tea, or lemongrass tea can also aid digestion when consumed after a meal.

Avoid Lying Down

Lying down immediately after a heavy meal should be avoided, as it can lead to regurgitation or acid reflux. Opt for light walking instead, as this helps prevent discomfort and aids in digestion. Lying down after eating may irritate the food pipe lining and induce feelings of nausea.

Relax And Avoid Stress

After overeating, it's important to avoid stress and not be too hard on oneself. Feeling guilty about overindulging can lead to unhealthy binge eating behaviors. Instead of stressing out, relax and avoid repeating the behavior. Overeating occasionally is normal and should not be cause for excessive worry or guilt.

Conclusion

In cases of overeating, it's essential not to feel guilty or beat oneself up over it. Many people experience guilt after overindulging, but it's important to avoid such negative feelings. Trying to vomit out excess food or resorting to extreme measures, such as those seen in individuals with anorexia, is unnecessary and potentially harmful. Simply follow the aforementioned tips to alleviate discomfort and support healthy digestion after a heavy meal.