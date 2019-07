Mallika Sherawat, who is into Iyengar yoga, is one of those actresses who has always managed to attract controversies. She came to the limelight after doing a sensuous role in Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Murder’. Recently, on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, she revealed that once a producer, in a bid to portray how hot she is, sent an idea through a choreographer that he wanted to fry an egg on her belly.

Hilarious, isn’t it? Well, we may all agree that she is not a successful name in the acting industry. But this beauty is constant with one thing in her life and that’s her fitness. Her well-toned body is something that almost everyone wants to have. But that is not easy to achieve. In fact, it takes a lot of endurance to maintain a figure like hers. Want to know what she absolutely loves practicing?

Have a look:

YOGA IS MALLIKA SHERAWAT’S FITNESS MANTRA

Can you see her lean and fit body and her glowing skin even when she is in comfortable clothes and without makeup? Well this is what exercise and yoga do to you. Mallika was once quoted by a leading website as saying, “I’m not a big fan of long drawn or crash diets. I have been a student of yoga for many years and that is my go-to for fitness as well. There are so many asanas that work hard on the body and tone it. Yoga is wholesome and regular practice that will definitely help in controlling weight and improving overall fitness. It is the best practice for fitness.”

After reading this, you must have figured out how important yoga is for this Indian beauty. If not, go and visit her Instagram profile. She has bombarded her account with her photos posing elegantly and performing the various asanas. While you do that, here we tell you about some of the benefits associated with Iyengar Yoga, which Mallika absolutely loves doing.

BENEFITS OF DOING IYENGAR YOGA

It is a form of traditional yoga that focuses on precision and physical alignment of the body. This asana creates a balance in the body and mind. Performing this yoga pose can give your body strength and flexibility. Read on to know about some of major health benefits associated with Iyengar yoga.

Reduces back pain

According to a 2014 research published in the International Journal of Yoga, performing Iyengar yoga can potentially relieve your pain and significantly improve physical and mental health among adults with chronic low back pain. The study also states that for better results, you must practice this yoga pose for four weeks at least. It is more effective than specific exercises that target the back and abdominal muscles. Iyengar yoga targets the core postural muscles and lengthens and strengthens them through progressively more challenging poses.

Tones your body muscles

Iyengar yoga includes various poses that require good stretching of your muscles. The physical demand of holding each pose helps you build great strength and tones your body. As this yoga form engages the whole body, it involves all the muscles in the body.

Relieves stress

Stress is known to affect your well-being. It makes you weaker day by day and causes headaches, depression, heartburn, insomnia and rapid breathing. Also, it can increase your risk of heart attack, lead to high blood sugar and induce tensed muscles. Fertility problems, erectile dysfunction, low sex drive are some of the other serious conditions linked to stress.

Iyengar Yoga actually helps decrease the risk of all these health conditions by reducing the levels of the stress hormone called cortisol. It helps you to focus on your body alignment and ignore all other thoughts in your head. This means it actually teaches you to be present in the moment. The more you practice it, the calmer your mind will be.

Improves breathing

Breathing has a significant place in yoga. No matter which yoga pose you are practicing, it will focus on your breathing. There are some yoga poses that entirely focuses on breathing techniques and there are others that indirectly takes care of that. Iyengar yoga, apart from working on your alignment, also instructs you to focus on your breath. We either hold our breath or become anxious and breathe rapidly during stress. The more you practice breathing through Iyengar yoga, the less you will end up holding your breath unconsciously.

Diet routine

As far as the diet routine of Mallika is concerned, she claims to be a vegan for the last 16 years. She, in one of her Instagram posts, says, “Veganism is not a fad, it’s a healthy lifestyle choice.” If reports are to be believed, she, in fact, wanted to tie up with one of her friends to launch a chain of vegan restaurants across India.

The actress also took to Instagram to say, “Yes, I have a lot of plans to promote veganism in India. I’m joining hands with a friend’s restaurant to introduce vegan offerings to the Indian palate. I plan to rope in international chefs to whip up some delicious dishes. Once people see how nutritious and delicious vegan food can be, they’ll switch to a healthier dairy-free lifestyle.” Her ardent love for vegan foods can be witnessed through her social media account.

Mallika opts for blueberries, goji berries, pumpkin seeds and walnuts along with a cup of tea for breakfast. During lunch, she eats quinoa and vegetables or a vegan sandwich. For dinner, she eats a vegan sandwich or oatmeal along with grilled vegetables.