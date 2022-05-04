Pooja Batra Doles Out Major Fitspiration As She Does Yoga With Eiffel Tower In The Background

Are you looking for some fitness inspiration? Pooja Batra doing yoga in front of the Eiffel Tower, Paris is proof that you don't need the gym to exercise.

Pooja Batra is a fitness fanatic who enjoys working out. She often shares clips or photos of herself doing yoga or performing some other exercise. She is often seen transforming any location into a fitness arena, whether it's one of her travel destinations or her own backyard with her pet puppy nearby. Pooja enjoys her yoga practice as much as she enjoys her travels. Pooja is frequently seen acing various yoga sequences against the backdrop of her trip destination - whether it's the Bora Bora Islands or a lovely place in the United States, Pooja loves to keep up with her training practice whenever and wherever she can. Now the location is none other than the exotic Eiffel tower in Paris, France.

Check Out Pooja Batra's Post

Take a look at Pooja Batra's latest yoga post, which she had captioned, "Had to do this."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

Other Posts By Pooja Batra For Inspiration

Headstand on the beach

Like we said Batra can transform pretty much any place into her fitness arena. She used one of the sayings of Donna Farhi as a caption which reads, "Everything that we do . . . is dependent on our posture. Our ability to lie down, sit, stand, and walk in comfort is directly related to the template of centered body posture. Yet many of us have deep . . . structural snags in our body that throw us off balance."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

MMA your way to fitness

In love with her fitness routines, Pooja Batra shared this video saying that she is missing her MMA session. "Missing my MMA practice class," Pooja captioned the post. Check out the post right here.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

Regularly engaging in MMA training has its own set of health benefits. It aids in building overall body strength as it uses the entire body. It also boosts self-esteem and improves cardiac and vascular health. MMA also aids in stress reduction, improves concentration, and enhances confidence.

Check Out Some More Fitness Posts

At 45, the actor does everything she can to stay fit and in shape. Scroll down for more fitness posts by Pooja Batra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Batra Shah (@poojabatra)