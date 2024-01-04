PM Modi Lauds Gujarat For Setting Guinness Record For Surya Namaskar: Here Are Its Health Benefits

Surya Namaskar is a set of asanas that you need to perform daily for your overall health. It caters to numerous health problems by focusing on almost all key points of the body.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the social media platform 'X' (formerly known as 'Twitter') to appreciate the efforts of the people of Gujarat, who welcomed 2024 on a healthy note. The state achieved a remarkable feat by setting a Guinness World Record for having the most number of people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 venues. As many as 4,000 participants across 108 locations and 51 different categories gathered to perform the Surya Namaskar, or Sun Salutation on January 1, 2024.

PM Modi's tweet read, "Gujarat welcomed 2024 with a remarkable feat -- setting a Guinness World Record for the most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 venues! As we all know, the number 108 holds a special significance in our culture. The venues also include the iconic Modhera Sun Temple, where several people joined. This is indeed a true testament to our commitment to yoga and our cultural heritage."

Gujarat welcomed 2024 with a remarkable feat - setting a Guinness World Record for the most people performing Surya Namaskar simultaneously at 108 venues! As we all know, the number 108 holds a special significance in our culture. The venues also include the iconic Modhera Sun pic.twitter.com/xU8ANLT1aP Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 1, 2024

He added: "I also urge you all to make Surya Namaskar a part of your daily routine. The benefits are immense."

TRENDING NOW

Benefits of Surya Namaskar

Surya Namaskar is a set of asanas that you need to perform daily for your overall health. It caters to numerous health problems by focusing on almost all key points of the body. As mentioned earlier, it is also called Sun Salutation, so it is ideally done in the morning. It is best to start your day with it and make it a part of your everyday routine.

According to the artofliving.org, the benefits of a daily Surya Namaskar practice include weight loss; a disease-free and healthy body; a balanced mind; improved blood circulation; improved digestion; strong heart; stimulated abdominal muscles, respiratory system, lymphatic system, spinal nerves, and other internal organs; toned spine, neck, shoulder, arms, hands, wrist, back, and leg muscles; overall flexibility; regulated interconnectedness of the body, breath, and mind; a calmer personality; high energy levels; cured insomnia; skincare and hair care; reduced stress and enhanced intuition.

Before starting Surya Namaskar, do the following:

Sukshma Vyayama: Surya Namaskar is also considered to be a warm-up. But it is essential to practice light movements before starting to avoid injury. Sukshma Vyayama can loosen the joints and remove the energy blockages.

Surya Namaskar is also considered to be a warm-up. But it is essential to practice light movements before starting to avoid injury. Sukshma Vyayama can loosen the joints and remove the energy blockages. Take a bath: Take a tap-water bath before practice. Bathing lifts the body's energy.

Take a tap-water bath before practice. Bathing lifts the body's energy. Allow your skin to breathe: Wear cotton clothes.

Wear cotton clothes. Empty stomach: Do it on an empty stomach. Keep taking deep breaths and do not push your limits by overdoing it.

Check out this tutorial:

You may like to read

When to avoid Surya Namaskar

If you suffer from severe back pain, do it under the guidance of a professional. Pregnant women may skip it, or check with their doctor before attempting all the poses. Do not do it if you have had a recent injury or accident. If you are an elderly person, take it slow and do it with a professional. People suffering from high blood pressure should avoid this sequence.