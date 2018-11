If you still haven’t tried your hand at water polo then you should not wait anymore and opt for it right away! You will be able to get a strong, fitter and a toned body if you go for it. This amazing sport can be fun, recreational and can help you to enhance your mood. You will be able to say goodbye to your stress and stay in top shape. You will also have to make strategies while playing this sport which will help you to improve your mental health and become patient. Moreover, it is also a team sport which you can play with your family members and friends and can boost your metabolism. So, go for it and stay healthy and hearty! Hence, we tell you why you should not miss this fantastic sport.

It will help you to build endurance

If you wish to workout intensely then you should opt for water polo. It can help you to build endurance and stamina. You will not get exhausted and will be able to stay active. According to a study, it can help you to get rid of that oxidative stress. So, you shouldn’t waste your time anymore and start playing polo.

It can help you to keep injuries at bay

If you take up a water sport then it will act as a cushion for your body. Playing in water will not put a strain on your joint, you will be able to enhance your joint health and strengthen your muscles. Despite the vigour of the sport, it has a low rate of injuries. So, play it by taking charge of your health.

It has a cooling-effect

Yes, you have heard us here. You will be able to feel good if you exercise under water. Your body will be prevented from getting overheated and you will not feel tired and fatigued. The bonus point- you will feel good.

It can help you to burn calories

You will be able to roast your fat once you start playing water polo. It will help you to become toned and sexy. You will be constantly moving in the water due to which you will burn a lot of calories. Your body will be in action continuously which can help you to battle the bulge.

It can be a good form of cardio

If you want to keep heart issues at bay then you should not delay further and enrol yourself for water polo. You should try and practice it every day. This will help you to pump your heart rate and enhance the blood circulation to your heart. This way you will be able to cut down your risk of suffering from heart ailments.

It is a whole body workout

While you are playing water polo, your each and every muscle will engage in the sport. You will have to do leg movements, contort your body with the help of your core and so on. Thus, you will be able to strengthen your body and become powerful.