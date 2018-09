Playing billiards is good for you. © Shutterstock

Playing bіllіаrdѕ оr pocket pool (the game of skill and strategy) is a grеаt lеіѕurе tіmе асtіvіtу which can help you to unwind and de-stress. But, do you know that billiards is good for your physical and mental well-being? We tell you how it can help you to stay in top shape. It can help you to burn calories: Today, due to sedentary lifestyles, many people tend to gain weight. Furthermore, weight gain can lead to a lot of health problems which can be fatal. So, to stay healthy and lead a happy life one should be physically active. You can try billiards to enhance your well-being. It is a magnificent sport which will help you to melt your fat. You will be able to burn calories quickly if you play this sport.

It can slow down the ageing process in men: According to a study, the elderly will be able to utilize their muscles due to which it keeps them engaged and can help them to slow their ageing. So, just pick up the stick and hit the ball hard. You will feel good.

It can help you to focus: You have to be focused to do any work or activity. Without focus, you will be unable to do any task. While playing billiards, you have to take a proper call about the angle in which the ball can be hit, decide on a strategy, set a target. Hence, you will be able to enhance the functioning of your brain. It will help you to make wise decisions and stay alert.

It will help you to stretch and improve your balance: In order to cue the ball at the desired angles, you will have to stretch yourself a lot. You will be required to stand on one foot which will help you to enhance your stamina and flexibility.

It can help you to build control: According to studies, those who play billiards panic less during crisis situations. This is because one tends to become level-headed after playing it. It promotes logical thinking. You will be able to control your anxiety.

According to studies, those who play billiards panic less during crisis situations. This is because one tends to become level-headed after playing it. It promotes logical thinking. You will be able to control your anxiety. It can help you to improve your hand-eye-coordination: You need a proper hand-eye-coordination to carry out your daily chores with ease. You will have to set a proper angle. This will help you to sharpen your mind, your hands will become agile and you will be able to do almost everything with ease.