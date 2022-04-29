Planning An Adventure Trip? Keep These Things In Mind Before You Indulge In Extreme Sports To Avoid Injury

Adventure sports give you an amazing adrenaline rush, but you need to prepare certain things in advance to avoid any mishap or injury.

The thrill that adventure sports like bungy jumping and giant swing give you is unmatched. While extreme adventure sports give you an amazing adrenaline rush, these activities need mental and physical preparedness in advance to avoid any mishap or injury. India is home to remarkable travel destinations like Rishikesh and Goa set amidst stunning natural beauty, offering thrilling adventure sports.

Summer is here and this is that time of the year people eagerly wait to travel and indulge in experiential travel. Experiencing a new piece of the earth is best done through exploring its landscapes the best way possible! Jump into them, dive into them, soar into them and make it yours! Before packing your bags and leaving home however, here is some expert advice on safety measures and precautions that can help you have a 'safe adventure':

Do your own research

Research on your destination and how you can reach there safely with much hassle. It is better to book flight, bus, or train in advance to avoid high ticket prices and last-minute rush. It is equally important to search on the company that is offering adventure sports to check for their credibility and safety practices. You can ask all questions to your adventure company regarding safety that come to your mind. If the company is recognized by the Ministry of Tourism, then it will be great you will rest assured and embark on your adventure journey with confidence. So, do your own research, ask people who have already gone to a certain destination, done that adventure activity and this will also help you pack wisely and smartly for the trip.

Don't do it in peer pressure

It is important to know whether you want to indulge in extreme adventure sports or is it just under peer pressure. You should go ahead only if you are confident and passionate and have thought it through. Also, solo trips are great and all but it will be ideal if you go along with your family members or friends you can trust. This will take away the feeling of anxiety and you can rely upon people you know and sharing those nerves with someone you love is super fun!

Wear proper safety gear

Make sure that you and people with you wear proper safety gear before indulging in extreme sports. You may injure your knee, elbow, or other body parts at times of sudden thrust or fall. Wear appropriate sports shoes and comfortable clothes. Body agility is more important than fashion in these cases.

Physical alertness

Do not attempt these intoxicated! Mental alertness is a must. As the landscapes or experiences can be high-risk, be entirely sober and mentally present to avoid any accidents. Pay attention to the briefing and instructions. Ensure to read the health conditions and physical ailments that prohibit participation and inform management in case you do suffer from any of those.

Do not take pictures while doing the sport

Taking selfies or pictures while doing adventure sports is potentially dangerous and can be fatal tool. You need to focus on what you are doing and enjoy the moment by keeping your phone away. These days, many adventure sports operators are offering high quality videos to adventure sports lovers so that they can enjoy their moment freely and take home a beautiful memory.

Adventure sports activities offer once-in-a-lifetime experience and help you overcome your fears. They have become increasingly popular among youth and working professionals in India. Keeping this in mind, if we identify and understand the likely dangers, we will be able to enjoy adventure sports without fear of being hurt or meeting with an accident. Indulge in thrill only when there's no danger involved. One enhances the quality of life, the other endangers it!

The article is written by Niharika Nigam, Director, Business Development at Jumpin Heights.

