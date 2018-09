Workouts are fun, right? And good part is that you don’t even need a gym or fancy equipment to exercise. And when it comes to some good exercises, they require little equipment and lots of fun! And you can even make your towel help you out with some fitness exercises. Experts say that exercising with a towel can improve the mobility and posture. It can also help in building strength. So, here are some exercises that you can do with your towel.

Squat: It helps you tone your glutes and back muscles and is best done as a warm up exercise.

Step 1: Hold a towel with both arms straightened in front of your chest.

Step 2: Squat while trying to pull it apart.

Overhead squat: This helps in increasing your mobility by strengthening your shoulders, ankles, knees and hip joints.

Step 1: Hold the towel above your head.

Step 2: Make sure your arms are straight while you squat.

Pull-ups: The exercise helps in strength-building and toning your arms. It also helps you stretch your back.

Step 1: Hang your towel across the bar.

Step 2: Attempt pull ups holding the towel, instead of the bar.

Tricep pull: This exercise helps in increasing the mobility of your shoulder joints and protect you from injury.

Step 1: Begin the exercise with a comfortable standing posture, while holding the towel with your left hand.

Step 2: Take the towel back in line with your spine by bending it towards your back.

Step 3: Hold the other end of the towel now with your right hand by stretching it towards your right hip.

Step 4: Pull the towel upwards by extending your left arm towards the ceiling. Repeat the process 10 to 12 times.

Planks: This exercise helps in building core strength and making a normal plank more challenging. You will need a partner here.

Step 1: Ask your partner to hold the towel across your stomach and pull you upwards while you’re planking.

Step 2: Resist his/her force by pulling your body down with your core muscles.

Overhead lunges: This exercise strengthens your quads and glutes and also helps you in increasing the mobility of your ankle and hip joints.