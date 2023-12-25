Pistachios: Your Ultimate Mindful Snack This Holiday Season

One must savour each bite, recognize hunger cues, and make intentional choices while snacking this festive season.

How can heart-healthy cultural traditions brighten the holiday season? Elevating the holiday season with heart-healthy cultural traditions is a gratifying journey that begins with incorporating nourishing recipes from your cultural background. Try including physical activities in festive traditions and engage in activities that promote family togetherness, such as cooking. Choose smartly - lean proteins, whole grains, and plant-based food choices. Reduce excessive salt and sugar in traditional dishes and encourage water consumption throughout celebrations. As we enter the holiday season, we must cultivate smarter snacking habits for a healthier festive approach. In addition, Neha Ranglani, Nutritionist and Health Coach shares a few more of my recommended mindful practices during this time of year:

What are a few mindful practices to snack healthy during this holiday season?

My favourite tip to tell people is to eat when hungry and not just out of habit or boredom.

Plan: When we decide in a moment of hunger, we often choose the most convenient choice instead of the smarter one. I recommend planning your snacks early in your day and putting them aside before you get hungry. Grabbing when hunger strikes will be more convenient, but organizing your snack early will also help regulate your portion control. Prioritize: Prioritize nutrient-dense options like fruits, vegetables, and snacks that are delicious but nutritious at the same time. My go-to snack during the holiday season is California pistachios, which offer plant protein and fibre for a satisfying and health-conscious treat. I'm always on the lookout to limit processed foods because they contain high calories and fewer nutrients, and instead, choose snacks like pistachios that are non-GMO and support overall well-being. Hydrate: Hydration also plays a pivotal role in curbing unnecessary snacking; one must drink water before indulging. This simple practice helps create a sense of fullness, reducing the temptation to overeat during holiday festivities.

A few tips for eating in moderation over the holiday season

Maintaining moderation while snacking is vital during the holiday season. Here are a few quick tips:

Have a balanced plate; fill your plate with a mix of proteins, vegetables, and whole grains. Limit liquid calories, be cautious of high-calorie beverages, opt for water or unsweetened drinks. Don't graze; choose healthy snacks, such as pistachios, between meals. Enjoy indulgent treats in moderation and plan for them in your diet.

Holiday weight? Here's how to avoid gaining with mindful snacking

During the holiday season, mindful snacking can be a crucial strategy to prevent unwanted weight gain plan to have healthy snacks readily available to curb impulsive choices. Resist temptation, choose nutritious alternatives to traditional treats, and practice portion control using small-sized plates.

Focusing on the taste and enjoyment of each snack encourages slower consumption and awareness of fullness. Choose snacks with a balance of protein, fibre, and healthy fats, such as nuts like pistachios, while minimizing the intake of processed foods.

How does the holiday/end-of-the-year season impact one's eating behaviour regarding snacking? Any additional tips?

The holiday and end-of-year seasons often influence eating behaviour. Festive gatherings, tempting treats, and social celebrations can contribute to a more relaxed attitude toward food choices. Stress and the abundance of rich, calorie-dense foods may lead to mindless snacking and disrupted eating patterns. To navigate this season successfully, incorporating mindful eating practices becomes crucial.

