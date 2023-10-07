Pistachios Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Your Day with a Handful of Nuts





Be it taking yoga sessions or hitting the gym, there are different ways in which people try their best to maintain a healthy lifestyle. While it is true that fueling your body consciously, mindfully, and correctly (individually) can have a huge impact on your well-being, consuming a healthy diet is also equally important. In this article, Minacshi Pettukola, Health and Wellbeing Consultant and Nutritionist, tells us about the nutritional benefits of pistachios and a few other nuts.

Amid bustling routines, where the moments devoted to savoring nourishing meals often dwindle, the importance of timely sustenance cannot be overlooked. It's during these interludes that the significance of intermediate nourishment emerges a delicate equilibrium between satisfying meals and fleeting bites, an artful bridge connecting sustenance with the rhythms of life.

"Enter the realm of mindful snacking. Within this domain lies a treasure trove of options, each embodying the potential to be an example of nutrition. It is in this context that a remarkable contender steps onto the stage: nuts. Nuts are personally a mood-promoting food for me that I would recommend for everyone to consume daily with my personal favorite nuts being pistachios from California. Just a handful can have positive results on your nutrition over time. I am not saying they are miracle foods, but they can make a positive impact on your body's overall health." says Pettukola,

Why Pistachios Are the Best Nuts to Eat for Breakfast?

A packed day of hustling responsibilities, both personal and professional, could take a toll on one's energy levels and impact their health. Most of us tend to overlook or even skip meals, which then results in overeating, which then impacts our physical health. From auto-immune disorders and gut distress to imbalanced blood sugars, aches in the body, and hair fall, so many battle both physical and mental health-related issues today.

"When you are hungry, it is important to understand that the food we eat provides us with more than just energy. Our body tends to use nutrients from the food to create the chemical messengers that keep our system functioning optimally. Pistachios are a big go-to in my dietary intake, and one of my top ways of dealing with the threat of skipping meals be it daily or on a weekly basis. They are delicious, nutty, flavorful, nutrient-dense foods that I can carry anywhere with no excuses to consume."

While fiber-rich foods such as fruits, veggies, whole grains, beans, and legumes are ideal to be made a part of your diet, do think about eating nuts such as pistachios as a snack too! Pistachios are one such nutritious snack that can help bridge hunger between meals.

Nutritional Benefits of Pistachios

When it comes to nuts, pistachios are a good source of dietary fiber and protein, containing three grams of fiber and 6 grams of protein per serving. With nuts being the superfood for diabetes, pistachios are a smart snack for people even with health conditions. (Always check your doctor/nutritionist for individualized approaches) Do not fret over the calories as 30 California Pistachios make for only about 160 calories.

Roasted to perfection and enjoyed with light salt or other delicious seasonings, a handful of pistachios from California are a smart snack choice as part of a balanced diet. Offering both crunch and delicious flavor, they make a satisfying, convenient, tasty, and fun snack choice to include in your diet each day.

While common snack foods are often high in saturated fats and added sugars, pistachios make a great alternative to them because they offer a balance of carbohydrates, protein, and good fat.

A body free from health problems will only make this journey better. The wonders of mindful snacking with nuts and pistachios are unique and beneficial in the long run.

