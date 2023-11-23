Watch: Pilates girls Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan Are Unstoppable In Their Workout Session

Photo: Instagram/@saraalikhan95

Pilates is a great form of exercise and many Bollywood celebrities swear by it. Recently, actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan -- both of whom made promising film debuts and have solid filmography ahead of them -- were seen working out together. As they flaunted their perfectly-sculpted body with trainer Namrata Purohit -- who works with several A-listers -- the girls set massive fitness goals. Take a look at the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

Purohit wrote in the caption that the actors were "going with the flow". "It was a flowin (sic) kind of day yesterday. Friction training. Really activating the entire body and the fascia, too. My Pilates girls @janhvikapoor and @saraalikhan95 burning it up."

In the video, the girls were seen doing a variation of squats that involved them stretching their legs sideways. They also did half push-ups, wherein they crossed their feet and rested their weight on the knees, pulling their body forward and working on their shoulder and arm strength.

Later, they also did a few stretches mimicking mountain climbing, finishing with backward stretching of their legs. As mentioned by the trainer in her caption, all of these exercises work on the entire body by stretching some core muscles. It also targets the fascia, which is a connective tissue holding every organ, blood vessel, bone, nerve fiber and muscle in place.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Pilates is a series of repetitive exercises that improve muscle tone and flexibility, and boost the body's strength, while helping you heal from injuries. It is free-flowing and one can even do it with props. It also mentions that Pilates focuses more on improving muscle tone than building muscles. It helps one to achieve greater stability and endurance, without bulking them up.

Would you like to attempt these exercises?

