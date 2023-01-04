Personal Hygiene: Questions You May Be Too Shy To Ask Answered

It might appear as a trivial task but it can greatly improve the quality of your life.

From bathing frequency to old toilet habits, many awkward questions might be important to ask for maintaining good health

Our first step towards good health is to maintain personal hygiene. It is the primary way to keep our bodies healthy and clean. Maintaining good personal hygiene can protect us from many infections and can ensure good physical and mental health. Personal hygiene covers taking care of all body parts, mainly external like skin, teeth, hair and nails. It might appear as a trivial task but it can greatly improve the quality of your life.

Here are a few frequently asked questions on maintaining personal hygiene-

Should you take bath every day?

While bathing daily is a common norm in most parts of the world, from a medical perspective, it might not be essential to take bath each day. Though bathing is associated with many physical benefits such as improved immune response, increased blood flow, reduced swelling, and others, the frequency of taking bath can depend on many factors. Many dermatologists recommend that people can change their bathing routine during winter to protect themselves from dry skin. Bathing needs can also differ from age to age. Young physically active adults need more cleansing than older adults who might not require to take bath each day to meet the standards of grooming.

Should we bathe differently in winter?

Showering removes bacteria from the skin but sometimes it also washes away good bacteria that protect us from infection. During winter, our skin is prone to dryness and cleaning with water and cleansers can make it even drier. Hence, as per experts, it is advisable to shorten shower time during winter and also to keep the washroom closed to hold the moisture and increase the humidity.

Are you covering all parts of the body?

Sometimes during taking a bath we can miss some parts of the body as our attention might not go on them. Two such parts might be the area behind your ears and the belly button. Sometimes dirt and bacteria can get accumulated in these parts if ignored for a long time and this can result in a bad smell.

Does piercing need extra care?

Ear piercing or tummy button piercing remains an open wound until it heals fully. Germs can infect these piercings. Pus, dead skin and drainage can stick to the back of these piercings that can make it smell bad. Hence, piercings must be washed and cleaned from time to time.

What kind of toothbrushes and toothpaste you must use?

As per experts, one must buy fluoride-rich toothpaste and a toothbrush that has soft bristles. You must replace your toothbrush every 4 to 5 months.

How often you must brush your hair?

Brushing your hair too less or too much can damage it. Brushing your hair twice or thrice might be enough but the technique is more important. Not brushing your hair can tangle it and later cause hair breakage and brushing them frequently and vigorously can also lead to hair fall and loss. As per some quoted experts, brushing must start mid-way and not from the top.

Should you comb wet hair?

While you might be brushing your wet hair, start from the bottom. One must make use of soft strokes since the hair is in a fragile state. One can also use fingers to untie the knots.

Should you overbrush your teeth?

While brushing your teeth twice a day is an admirable habit but overdoing it can result in more damage than benefit. Vigorous strokes can damage your enamel and can lead to not only injuries but other dental problems.

Can you use sanitizer in place of soap?

While COVID-19 has popularized the use of sanitizers but one must know that these chemical agents cannot fight against all kinds of germs. Also, sanitizers having 60-65 per cent or more alcohol are only effective in fighting against germs. Hence, washing your hands with soap and water is always a better choice.

How often do you need to change pads or tampons?

Both pads and tampons must be changed after 4 to 5 hours of use. The frequency of change will also depend on the blood flow and size of the menstrual product. If you might be sleeping for more than 12 hours at night, then you use not keep the pad overnight.

Should you take bath on your period?

Taking baths during your period can save you from skin irritation and infections. In fact, period bathing can also help you relieve painful cramps and back aches. It will also enable you to sleep better.

Should you shave genitals and body from the same razor?

Bacteria present on our body might differ from spot to spot and so does the skin type. Hence, it is advisable to use two different razors while shaving our genitals and the rest of the body.

How to wipe your butt?

If you happen to use toilet paper to clean your rectal area, you must know an important rule- always wipe from front to back. The reason is that your rectal area has more bacteria than your urethra, if you happen to wipe it in the wrong direction, you might be making yourself prone to urinary tract infections.