Over 4 million people die each year as a result of being overweight or obese according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The global prevalence of overweight or obese children and adolescents aged 5–19 years increased more than four-fold from 4 per cent in 1975 to 18 per cent in 2016 as per its estimates. You are overweight if your body mass index (BMI) is over 25 and obese if it is over 30. Excessive fat accumulation in the body can lead to many health problems. In fact obesity is considered the mother of all diseases. It is linked to