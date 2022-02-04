People Over 40 Should Exercise At Least 10 Minutes A Day To Live Longer, Finds A Study

People Over 40 Should Exercise At Least 10 Minutes A Day To Live Longer

Don't have enough time to spare an hour for exercise? A new study has found that even 10 minutes of movement every day can be beneficial for people over the age of 40.

Does doing a full-time workout every day feel like a daunting task? Are you not able to spare one hour a day to work those muscles? It is recommended to exercise up to 150 minutes of physical activity every day, ranging from moderate to high-intensity exercise. But sometimes sparing half hour for a workout becomes extremely difficult. But guess what? A new study has found that even 10 minutes of workout could have some serious health perks and help you live longer.

10 Minutes Of Exercise Might Keep The Doctor Away

A study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, was to explore if physical activity could help people live longer in the United States. From 2003 to 2006, participants aged six and up were invited to wear an accelerometer (a device that monitors vibration and acceleration) for seven days as part of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. Researchers then examined information from 4,850 people aged 40 to 85 who were followed up in 2015 to establish their self-reported health status.

The study projected that if U.S. people aged 40 to 85 raised their moderate-to-vigorous physical activity intensity (MVPA) by a tiny amount as little as 10 minutes per day approximately 110,000 fatalities per year may be avoided.

Importance Of Physical Movement As We Age

It is impossible to prevent the ongoing process of ageing. However, we can increase our function through movement such that, while function continues to drop at a similar rate, it is on a different slope that reaches the threshold of independence (when we no longer require assistance for everyday tasks) later in life. So, while exercise cannot prevent ageing, it can influence how we age in the context of an activity.

Physical fitness refers to the ability to perform daily chores without being exhausted and to have enough energy to enjoy leisure time. Our skeletal muscles produce labour that requires energy, and this comprises an integrated system comprising our muscles, heart and blood, and lungs. Carbon dioxide, which is carried in our blood and exhaled by our lungs, is a by-product of this energy-generating process.

How To Get In More Minutes Of Exercise?

Let's stop making excuses and do at least 10 minutes of exercise every day that can make a difference in your life. Here are some tips to help you do some physical activity between your daily chores:

Try stretching for 10 minutes in between your household chores or work

Grab a chair and try performing some exercises for 15 minutes. Some exercises you can do, including leg lift, stretch, arm rotations, neck and shoulder exercises, etc

Do you love dancing? Why not take a short break and jam to your favourite music for 10 minutes?

Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Get off the metro a stop early for a few extra steps to your destination

Have a treadmill or electronic bicycle? Hop on and sweat it out for 10 minutes for that daily dose of exercise

