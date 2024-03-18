Pelvic Floor Exercise Benefits: 5 Ways Performing Kegel Exercise Every Morning Can Help In Overall Health Management

Pelvic Floor Exercise Benefits: 5 Ways Performing Kegel Exercise Every Morning Can Help In Overall Health Management

Pelvic muscle supports the bladder, bowl, uterus and among the most crucial muscles of your body. These 5 Pelvic floor exercise will help you to strengthen your Pelvic muscles.

Pelvic floor exercise benefits: Pelvic muscle supports the bladder, bowel, uterus and most of the crucial muscles of your body. These muscles perform a vital role in childbirth but sometimes it may become weak. This leads to issues like leaking urine while coughing, sneezing or even laughing.

Benefits of Kegel exercises for ladies: The natural and effective way to strengthen pelvic muscle is pelvic floor exercises. These exercises improve the conditions of pelvic organ prolapse and urinary incontinence and also fortify the pelvic floor. To have better pelvic health and overall well being, one should try pelvic floor workouts. However anyone who has gone through recent surgery or given birth must consult the doctor before trying it out.

Pelvic Floor Workouts For Strong Pelvic Muscle

Pelvic floor workout is done to tighten and hold the urine controlling muscles.

Squeeze and release to gain muscle control

You need to perform pelvic floor exercise on an stomach is empty. Here's how you start your workout -

Sit or lie down in a quiet corner or place.

Start with 3-5 seconds of contraction of your pelvic muscles and release.

Increase the timings to 10 seconds gradually.

2-3 sets of 10 repetitions daily shows impressive results in a few months.

However, the results vary in different people. The Kegel workout not only strengthens you muscle but can also prevent various conditions from worsening. Since, this exercise may take time to show results you have to be consistent and motivated.

Bridge for better strengthening

Bridges are considered the best pelvic exercise for women and effective in pelvic and butt strengthening, also.

You may like to read

To perform this exercise just lie on your back and bend your knees at 90 degrees.

Engage your pelvic floor and glutes to lift your hips for 3- 5 seconds.

Lower your hips gently and repeat this set for 10-12 times.

Try at least three times daily to get effective results.

Squats

If you have healthy and flexible knees, try low sumo squats for deep stretch in your inner thighs. Incorporating relaxing stretches nourishes your pelvic muscles with care. Squats not only build strength in your quads but also benefit the pelvic floor.

Stand with your legs shoulder width apart.

Imagine a chair and try to sit with your knees bent, hold position and then stand.

This workout consists of 10 repetitions with 3 sets that can contribute to overall pelvic floor well being.

5 Benefits Of Pelvic Floor Workout

Primary benefits of performing pelvic floor workouts are:

Good for pregnant women: It's essential to strengthen your pelvic floor muscles during pregnancy for optimal support for the baby and less chance of any complications.

Improved Body Function: Smooth urine and feces elimination promotes overall body and its functionality.

Eases childbirth: It makes it easy for the child to breathe and minimize post childbirth issues by maintaining pelvic floor health.

Combats Urinary Incontinence: Relieves urinary incontinence by engaging in some specific exercise that emphasizes strengthening pelvic floor muscles.