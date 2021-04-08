Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) is a very common hormonal disorder affecting millions of women in their reproductive life. It is a condition where the ovaries release a lot of immature eggs or partially matured eggs which eventually turn into cysts. Often, in this condition, the ovaries become enlarged and secrete large amounts of androgens or male hormones that can cause havoc with a woman’s fertility and her body. Common symptoms associated with PCOD include abdominal weight gain, irregular periods, male pattern hair loss and infertility. The best treatment for PCOD often looks at reducing the severity of such symptoms through exercise and right food. Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala has shared a PCOD workout that you can do at home without any equipment. Her PCOD workout includes five exercises, which are – Also Read - PCOS: How this hormonal disorder affects your skin and hair?

Lunge and kick (15 reps each)

Side Lying Tricep Press (15 reps each)

Knee Push-ups to T (15 reps each)

Forearm Plank to Pike (15 reps each)

Squat and Twist (15 reps each)

Yasmin Karachiwala has also demonstrated the right way to do the exercises. Watch the video and let’s get started. Also Read - Best Workout Tips To Burn Calories Fast

Don’t get confused between PCOD & PCOS

Often many people use these two terms interchangeably, but they are not the same. Though both PCOD and PCOS are related to ovaries and cause hormonal disturbances, they are two different conditions. Keep reading to understand the difference.

PCOD (Polycystic Ovarian Disease) occurs when the ovaries release a lot of immature eggs which eventually turn into cysts, while in PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome), the ovaries produce higher than usual levels of androgen that interferes with development and release of the eggs. PCOD is the result of imbalance of hormones that can be managed with the right diet and exercise, but PCOS is a disorder of the endocrine system, which is a serious condition.

What causes PCOD & PCOS?

Hormonal imbalances and genetics are thought to play a key role in development of both conditions. The widely accepted theory is that high levels of male hormones prevent ovaries from producing hormones and producing eggs normally. Research has also linked Insulin resistance and inflammation to excess androgen production. When it comes to prevalence, PCOD is more common than PCOS. As per estimates, almost one-third of women worldwide suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Disease. The number comparatively lower in case of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

In most cases, PCOD does not lead to infertility in women and patients can possibly conceive with a little aid. But conception can be a challenge for women with PCOS, because of the hormonal irregularities. Unfortunately, there is no cure for polycystic ovary syndrome, but lifestyle changes and medical treatments can help deal with the symptoms and lower the odds for long-term health problems. Timely diagnosis and maintaining good health are essential for treatment of both PCOD and PCOS. A lot of women with PCOS are overweight or obese. Even losing just 5% to 10% of your body weight may help reduce PCOS symptoms to a great extent. Bringing down your weight may help make your periods more regular as well as improve