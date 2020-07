Stretching is an integral part of any workout as it helps improve muscle function, reduces risk of injury, and increases flexibility. But have you heard of the term passive stretching before? For those who don’t know about it yet, it is a type of stretching that requires you to stay in one position while a partner, accessory or prop intensifies the stretch by putting external pressure on your body. Another type of stretching is active stretching, which is more popular among fitness enthusiasts. Here you have to stretch your body as deeply as it can go until you reach your limit or place of tension, and hold the position for a few seconds. Besides strengthening your muscles and enhancing flexibility, stretching exercises can provide you many other benefits. Also Read - Try these 3 bed stretches to ease body ache while working from home

For example, passive stretching can also help improve your blood circulation and keep cardiovascular diseases at bay. A new study has also validated that passive stretching improves blood circulation in the body by decreasing the stiffness of the arteries and helping them dilate. The improved blood flow then helps reduce the risks of diseases related to the vascular system, namely stroke, heart disease, hypertension and diabetes – stated the study published in The Journal of Physiology.

The researchers believe if future studies can confirm similar results in patients with these vascular diseases, then passive stretching may be a new therapy to treat as well as prevent them. But it is clear that passive stretches can boost your vascular health. So, while you're stuck at home due to the lockdown, try some easy passive stretching exercises to reap the benefits.

Supine single leg stretch

Lie on your back and raise your left leg, while keeping your right leg straight on the floor.

Holding your left thigh with both hands, pull it toward your body. You may use a towel or strap to do the same. While you pull the leg, try to resist the movement by pressing your leg back gently.

Hold this position for up to 1 minute and release the leg slowly.

Repeat the stretch on the opposite side.

Standing quadriceps stretch

Stand on your left leg, placing your left hand against a chair or wall.

Now bend your right knee backward, bringing the heel of your foot toward your buttocks.

Hold the right ankle with your right hand. You can use a towel, or a strap to wrap around your ankle.

Now, gently pull your foot toward your body while pressing your foot against the resistance.

Hold this position for up to 1 minute, and release the right leg slowly.

Repeat the steps on the left leg.

Ankle stretch

This can be done with your partner.

Lie on your back with your legs stretched out and arms on your sides.

Let partner grab your right ankle and gently pull it while pushing the toes back.

This will stretch the muscles on ankles, calves, behind your knees and the thighs.

You partner should hold the stretch for 30 seconds.

Release and repeat with the left ankle.

You can repeat thrice on each ankle.

Chest opener

Sit straight with your legs stretched out in front.

Let your partner sit behind you. He should keep his right knee bent on the floor and left knee against your back for your support.

Raise your arms up. Now let your partner should hold them up at shoulder level and gently pull them back.

This exercise will stretch the muscles in your arms, chest, shoulders and upper backstretch.

Hold this position for 30 seconds, release slowly.

• You can repeat five more times