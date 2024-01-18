Paratha and Chai In the Morning: 6 Dangerous Side Effects of Having Paratha With Milk Tea On Empty Stomach

Paratha and Chai In the Morning: 6 Dangerous Side Effects of Having Paratha With Milk Tea On Empty Stomach

Are you a chai and paratha lover? Well, winter calls for this kind of a breakfast to kickstart your day. But did you know that this can have some dangerous side effects on your body? Yes, let's explore them!

Dear chai lovers, we all know how much tempting it is to grab that freshly brewed morning milk tea, especially during the winter. And, the happiness gets doubled when you have got some parathas to accompany your chai ka cup. But wait, is this even healthy? Should you have this concoction on an empty stomach? Let's explore the possible side effects of starting your day with chai and paratha.

Side Effects of Having Chai And Paratha On An Empty Stomach

The first meal you consume sets the tone for your day. A well-balanced breakfast is everything that your body wants to work efficiently throughout the day. One of the most loved breakfast duos in many homes in Asia is paratha and milk tea (sometimes with added jaggery or sugar). Chai + paratha = Yes, it's comforting and delicious. But have you ever wondered what this traditional meal might be doing to your body first thing in the morning? In this article, we tell you what exactly happens inside your body when you consume this breakfast duo on an empty stomach.

Can Cause Indigestion and Stomach Issues

As hearty as paratha and chai are, this duo might stir up some common digestive issues in your stomach. The rich, oily texture of parathas could make digestion a bit sluggish, leading to symptoms like bloating and indigestion. The caffeine in your milk tea might add to the discomfort by boosting stomach acid production. And when you add sugar to your tea, it can disrupt the entire digestive process for the day.

TRENDING NOW

Can Make You Gain Weight

Parathas, as yummy as they are, can be quite heavy for your stomach and are packed with calories and fats. Having this with sugary milk tea can make you consume extra calories at the start of your day. With time, this calorie-rich morning routine could spell out weight gain and other related health troubles. Therefore, for those who are trying to lose weight, never start your day with chai and paratha.

Lacks Nutritional Values

Your breakfast, being the first meal of the day, should be packed with nutrients and other essential vitamins. Parathas in this case, only offers your body some bad carbs and fats. They lack vitamins, minerals, and fiber which are key to a balanced breakfast that you need to kickstart your day. Solely banking on parathas and a cup of sugary milk tea for your breakfast could not only increase your weight but also lead to nutritional deficiency in your body. This means that your body might not be getting all the goodness it needs to keep you going at your best.

Increases Your Risk of Heart Diseases

The saturated fat in paratha and the milk fat in tea can contribute to increased levels of bad cholesterol (LDL), putting you at risk for heart disease and stroke. Therefore, the next time when you think of starting your winter morning with this breakfast duo, make sure to check if that can hamper your heart health.

You may like to read

Increases Your Blood Sugar Levels

The processed flour used in making parathas and the added ghee or oil can send your blood sugar levels on a roller-coaster ride, especially if you're generous with your portions. When consumed with a cup of milk tea, this breakfast duo can give you a quick energy high, but a crash will likely follow, possibly leaving you feeling all drained and lethargic for the rest of your day.

What Are The Alternatives?

Here are some healthier alternatives to consider:

Whole wheat paratha with vegetable filling and raita Oatmeal with nuts and berries Greek yogurt with fruit and granola Eggs with whole-wheat toast and avocado

Be mindful of what your morning meal might be doing to your body. If you really love this breakfast duo, consider enjoying it with moderation, or pairing it with other healthier food options. And of course, always let your body's responses guide your food choices for the best wellness outcomes.