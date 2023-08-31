Papaya On Empty Stomach Side Effects: 10 Things That Happens To Your Body When You Eat Too Much Papaya

Papaya On Empty Stomach Side Effects

What happens when you consume too much papaya on an empty stomach. Read the article below to know the dangerous side effects of this fruit.

Starting your day with a few slices of papaya can be beneficial for your overall health in many ways, but ever thought about what may happen when you eat too many papayas? This golden yellow fruit is packed with healthy sources of dietary fibers. It is low in fat and calories, which makes it a great friend for those who are trying to lose weight. However, excessive papaya consumption can result in complications. The fruit is also not suitable for everyone. In this article, we explore the various side effects of this highly nutritious fruit that may hit your body when you consume it without knowing your limits.

Side Effects of Papaya on Empty Stomach

Here are 10 things that can happen inside your body when you consume too much papaya on an empty stomach:

Respiratory Allergies

If you have the habit of starting your day with ripened papaya, then you need to slow down. Papain, the enzyme present in papaya is a powerful allergen. This is why excessive consumption of papaya on an empty stomach can trigger various respiratory disorders such as obstructive breathing, wheezing, and continuous congestion of the nasal passages/chest tightness.

Increases Your Risk of Renal Stones

A small papaya fruit is known to have over 96 milligrams of vitamin C. Therefore, when you eat too many papayas on an empty stomach, your body ends up developing kidney stones.

Upset Stomach

Eating too much papaya can also affect your digestive system and make it hard to function. Papaya when consumed on an empty stomach requires proper understanding or knowledge about how much is too much. Eating lots of this fruit might upset your gastrointestinal system, leading to upset stomach, cramps and irritation. The high fiber content of papaya can also cause unrest in the digestive system. The latex of the fruit can also be the culprit.

Not Good For Breastfeeding Mothers

Enzymes present in the fruit might have an adverse effect on the infant. Hence, check with your doctor before using papaya.

Disturb The Action of Blood-Thinning Medications

The latex present in papaya can have the potential to escalate blood-thinning effects. Therefore, it is always recommended to limit your papaya consumption on an empty stomach.

Can Cause Skin Rashes

Yes, too many papayas on an empty stomach are not going to help your skin look better. The rich presence of papain enzymes and antioxidants in papaya can make this fruit unsuitable for all skin types. These rashes could be due to the presence of latex in papaya.

May Result In A Slower Heartbeat

Did you know that a patient who is at risk of cardiac arrest is always recommended to avoid eating papaya? It is because, this fruit contains papain which has the ability to slow down the rate of heartbeat in a precarious way, triggering serious cardiovascular conditions.

Can Aggravate Diarrhea

Papaya, like many other fibrous fruits, can make diarrhoea worse if ingested in big quantities. You run the danger of dehydration if the fibre binds to the faeces and worsens the situation.

May Cause Constipation

Yes, you read that right! While papaya is known to be an effective natural remedy for treating constipation, excessive intake of this fruit can affect your body negatively.

Can Be Toxic For The Body

Papayas contain large amounts of the anthelmintic alkaloid carpaine in their leaves, seeds, and flesh. Even while this medication effectively removes parasitic worms from your stomach, consuming too much of it can have negative effects.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

