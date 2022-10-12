Overworking At The Gym? Check Out For These 4 Signs

Do not blindly force yourself to work out if you think your body is showing signs of overexertion.

Do not blindly force yourself to work out if you think your body is showing signs of overexertion.

Are you a gym freak? Do not blindly follow all the cliched taglines which are supposed to motivate you to work harder. The fitness taglines usually go like 'feel the burn' or 'go hard or go home'. The thinking goes that if we put in more effort, we'll see results faster. But more is not always better, especially when it comes to exercise. Consistently engaging in strenuous workouts day after day or dialing up the intensity too far can push our bodies over the edge. This can lead to any number of painful conditions, from mild and fleeting to chronic and severe. When physical stress is not balanced with proper rest, injuries and the breakdown of tissues can follow.

IDENTIFY THE PHYSICAL AND MENTAL SIGNS OF OVEREXERTION!

Do not blindly force yourself to work out if you think your body is showing signs of overexertion.

Burning Pain

Muscle pain is normal after an intense workout session but if the pain is more intense than usual and if it persists for a long time there is a chance that you need to take a beat and slow down. Burning or shooting pain can be an indicator of muscle strain. This kind of pain does not go away even with rest. If you overexert yourself thinking that this is a normal pain resulting form gym workout, you are wrong. Experts recommend that you slow down and take some rest and give your body time to heal. Any excruciating pain is your body's way of telling you to slow down.

Extreme Sweating Or Extra Red Cheeks

Excessive sweating, poor coordination and abnormally hot and flushed face while working out is also not normal. These are signs of heat exhaustion and people must be aware of them. The best course of action when you spot these symptoms is to lie down with a cold pack or compress on the back of the neck and also on the forehead, drink lots of water because it is important to hydrate yourself.

Severe Muscle Cramps And Soreness (change)

Muscle soreness and cramps also happens when there is excess buildup of lactic acid in them. This buildup can impact the muscles by reducing the tissues ability to contract. This can lead to feeling fatigued and heaviness in the arms and legs. Intense workouts can lead to low levels of oxygen in the muscles which is required to break the lactate content down. When this does not happen as it should, it can lead to muscle cramps and soreness.

Moodiness And Diarrhea

A metabolic imbalance can be caused by excess build up of lactic acid in the body. This can lead to mood swings, changes in the appetite, changes in digestion and gastrointestinal tract issues.

You may like to read