Osteoporosis Diet: 10 Foods To Help Manage Warning Symptoms Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis Diet: 10 Foods To Help Manage Warning Symptoms Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis management tips: Scroll down to know about the seven diet and exercise tips to help manage osteoporosis symptoms.

Osteoporosis is a bone condition that makes bones brittle and feeble. Fractures, which can be painful and incapacitating, can result from this dangerous condition. Although males and younger persons can also develop osteoporosis, elderly women are more likely to do so.

Diet plays a major role in prevention as well as treatment of osteoporosis. Calcium and vitamin D play a major role in improving bone strength. Vitamin K, vitamin C, and various minerals play a very important role in keeping the bones healthy.

In this article, Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, shares the right diet that one needs to follow when diagnosed with osteoporosis.

How to Manage Osteoporosis With Diet and Exercise

There is no cure for osteoporosis, but there are a number of things that people can do to manage the condition and reduce the risk of fractures. Two of the most important things are diet and exercise.

Calcium For Managing Osteoporosis

How much calcium is recommended for an adult? The daily calcium recommendations according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) are as follows:

Men:

Under age 71 need a total of 1,000 mg of calcium every day.

Age 71 and older need a total of 1,200 mg of calcium every day.

Women:

Under age 50 need a total of 1,000 milligrams (mg) of calcium every day.

Women age 50 and older (or any women who are not menstruating) need a total of 1,200 mg of calcium every day.

Food items that are rich in calcium include Broccoli, dry figs, cooked soybeans, dark green vegetables, oranges, papaya, Salmon and sardine fishes, any type of cheese, yoghurt, milk, and beans.

Vitamin D For Managing Osteoporosis

Vitamin D deficiency is more seen in people who are homebound and above 50 years of age. Obese and dark-skinned people are also at higher risk of deficiency

As per NOF recommendations

Adults under age 50 need a total of 400-800 international units (IU) of vitamin D every day. Age 50 and older need a total of 800-1,000 IUs of vitamin D every day.

Daily exposure to sunlight for about 15 min has proved beneficial. Vitamin D also helps to absorb calcium from our intestines into our bloodstream. Deficiency of calcium and vitamin D can raise the parathormone levels in the body which in turn increases osteoclastic activity from bone and decreases bone calcium levels.

Diet For Managing Osteoporosis Symptoms

Include these foods to your diet for managing the signs and symptoms of osteoporosis:

Minerals, Fruits and Vegetables:

Apart from calcium and vitamin D minerals such as copper and Zinc have proved beneficial in preventing osteoporosis. One and a half cups of fruit and two cups of vegetables daily have great benefits in strengthening your bones.

Tea/Coffee:

Not more than two to three cups of tea or coffee (150 ml) each is recommended because caffeine prevents calcium absorption.

Smoking/Alcohol:

Studies have shown that daily alcohol intake of more than 2 drinks per day and smoking have increased osteoclastic activity and decreased calcium in your bones.

Exercises To Manage Osteoporosis Symptoms

Here are some exercise tips to help manage osteoporosis symptoms:

It is now proven beyond doubt that simple walking for about 30 min is not enough to improve your bone mineral density. Rather weight-bearing exercises and resistance exercises have proven beneficial in preventing osteoporosis. Walking, stair climbing, jogging, volleyball, tennis, and similar sports, and dancing are weight-bearing exercises. Resistance exercises, in which the joints are moved against some kind of resistance, in the form of free weights, machines, tubing, or one's own body weight are found useful. Keeping yourself engaged in physical activity, going out in sunlight eating food rich in calcium and minerals, daily exercises for about 30 min, and refraining from excessive alcohol and smoking will keep your bones healthy.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

