Osteoporosis Diet: 10 Foods To Help Manage Warning Symptoms Osteoporosis

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- AYUSH
- Home remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
-
Osteoporosis is a bone condition that makes bones brittle and feeble. Fractures, which can be painful and incapacitating, can result from this dangerous condition. Although males and younger persons can also develop osteoporosis, elderly women are more likely to do so.
Diet plays a major role in prevention as well as treatment of osteoporosis. Calcium and vitamin D play a major role in improving bone strength. Vitamin K, vitamin C, and various minerals play a very important role in keeping the bones healthy.
In this article, Dr. R. A. Purnachandra Tejaswi, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, shares the right diet that one needs to follow when diagnosed with osteoporosis.
There is no cure for osteoporosis, but there are a number of things that people can do to manage the condition and reduce the risk of fractures. Two of the most important things are diet and exercise.
How much calcium is recommended for an adult? The daily calcium recommendations according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation (NOF) are as follows:
Men:
Women:
Food items that are rich in calcium include Broccoli, dry figs, cooked soybeans, dark green vegetables, oranges, papaya, Salmon and sardine fishes, any type of cheese, yoghurt, milk, and beans.
Vitamin D deficiency is more seen in people who are homebound and above 50 years of age. Obese and dark-skinned people are also at higher risk of deficiency
As per NOF recommendations
Daily exposure to sunlight for about 15 min has proved beneficial. Vitamin D also helps to absorb calcium from our intestines into our bloodstream. Deficiency of calcium and vitamin D can raise the parathormone levels in the body which in turn increases osteoclastic activity from bone and decreases bone calcium levels.
Include these foods to your diet for managing the signs and symptoms of osteoporosis:
Apart from calcium and vitamin D minerals such as copper and Zinc have proved beneficial in preventing osteoporosis. One and a half cups of fruit and two cups of vegetables daily have great benefits in strengthening your bones.
Not more than two to three cups of tea or coffee (150 ml) each is recommended because caffeine prevents calcium absorption.
Studies have shown that daily alcohol intake of more than 2 drinks per day and smoking have increased osteoclastic activity and decreased calcium in your bones.
Here are some exercise tips to help manage osteoporosis symptoms:
Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.
Follow us on
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You
Thanks for update subscribe information