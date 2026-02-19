Oprah Winfrey’s Strength At 72 Stuns Fans: Expert Weighs In On The Benefits Of Weighted Planks

After struggling for years with obesity, Oprah Winfray boses that she can now stay in a plank position for 1-minute, which she was unable last for 10 seconds.

Oprah Winfrey's Strength At 72 Stuns Fans: Popular talk show host Oprah Winfrey took to Instagram to share a throwback video of the first-ever plank she did in 2024. In the video, she showed off how far she has come since holding her first plank for ten seconds.

How Oprah Winfrey Built Strength At 72?

In a recent video she shared on 16 February, the 72-year-old talk show host compared the strength training of her in 2024 and 2026 and revealed how being consistent has helped her. In her words, "As we age and you want to age well, one of the things I've learned is that flexibility and strength is the most important, particularly for women and our bones And so I started strength training."

According to Winfrey, she has always struggled in 2024 to stay in a plank position for more than 10 seconds. But with continuous training, the talk show host has increased her strength and now manages to do a 1-minute plank routine. Winfray captioned the Instagram post, "Planks are the most challenging exercise for me. My first one in 2024 lasted 10 seconds. Now I can do them for over a minute, with weights, and whatever creativity Trainer Peter throws my way."

The television personality has been in the limelight recently for her unrecognizable weight loss transformation after she struggled with obesity for several years. Oprah Winfray who found success with weightloss on a GLP-1, told a leading media, "If you have obesity in your gene pool, I want people to know it's not your fault. And people need to stop blaming other people. Don't say, 'Why don't you just work out more and eat less?' That is not the answer. I want people to have the information, whatever you choose to do with it, whether you get the medications, or whether you want to keep dieting. That's the lesson I learned: I stopped blaming myself."

Benefits Of Weighted Planks

Weighted planks are similar to the basic forearm plank, but this one is done with some form of weight added to your body. People typically use weight plates on their back such as sandbags, a weighted vest, etc, to "decrease in body weight, fat mass, body mass index and waist to hip ratio, along with an increase in muscle mass over a 12 week period", according to the National Institute of Health (NIH). Plank training does not require much space when compared to other types of strength training. Therefore, researchers say that anyone can do this versatile exercise to help release pressure, tension, anxiety, stress, strengthen the core, improve spinal stability, upper-body strength, glute and lower-back engagement.

"Plank exercise is a movement derived from Pilates, yoga, and stretching, and can be performed by anyone with minimal spatial requirements. Since plank exercise can be used as a whole-body exercise, it is possible to expend a large amount of calories and develop muscles in a short period of time," the NIH concludes.

