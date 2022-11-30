Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Why Athletes Must Include This In Their Diet?

Athletes Undergo very intense physical activities which often results in injuries. Fish oils are very powerful supplements which speeds up the recovery process from such injuries.

The American Heart Association states that that the omega-3 fatty acids are the good-for-you fatty acids and they are extremely essential for reducing the levels of triglyceride, keeps the arteries clear and also balance irregular heartbeats. Our body cannot make omega 3s on it own and that is why ensuring a regular dosage of this essential supplement is extremely essential, especially for athletes.

6 Reasons Why This Supplement Is A Must Have For Athletes

Speedy Recovery

Intense workouts and trainings inevitably results in microscopic tear of the muscles. These muscle tears are normal and it will make athletes stronger, faster and bigger after they have healed. Taking a regular dose of fish oils speeds up this healing process. Fish oils are loaded with anti-inflammatory compounds which make this muscle recovery process much faster than usual. This is one of the reasons why fish oils are a must have supplement for athletes.

Increases The Strength Of Athletes

Other than decreasing the breakdown of muscles in the body, fish oils also boost protein synthesis. Protein synthesis is the process by which the muscles in our body transform the protein that we consume into the protein in our biceps.

Keeps Bones From Snapping

Broken bones are a serious concern in contact sports such as football, soccer or rugby. Injuries are intense and very common. According to a research published in the journal Current Pharmaceutical Design, fish oils help prevent injuries related to broken bones.

Reduces Risk Of Overuse Injuries

Apart from speeding exercise recovery, omega 3s fend off workout-ending injuries by preventing tissue degradation, easing inflammation, boosting blood and oxygen flow to muscles, increasing range of motion, and relieving joint tenderness.

Reduces Risk Of Exercise Induced Asthma

Intense exercises might trigger breathing problems or asthma attacks even for people who do not have this condition or history of asthma. Omega 3s are known to have properties which can even make a difference in people who do have asthma. It is said to have a significant impact on lung function and reduced airway inflammation in people who suffer from asthma induced by exercise.

They Make Workouts Simpler

Omega 3s help decrease the amount of oxygen our body burn every minute and decreases our heart rate during a workout session. An athlete needing less oxygen during a game means that has more stamina, more energy than there competitor.

