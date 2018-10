While there are various gadgets, apps and devices that promise to help you lose weight, there are some that do just the opposite. Unfortunately, these are those gadgets that we rely on for our comfort and convenience. There we are, the urban educated lot who fail to realise the difference between dependence and intelligent usage. Instead of using these gadgets and devices to our maximum benefit we are becoming a slave to them and it shows off in our expanding girth. No wonder that obesity and diabetes are the two epidemics that is spreading like a wildfire among Indians. Here are few of the gadgets and devices that are making you fat without your knowledge:

Television: Saw the meme which says that over the years your TV become slimmer but you got fat. Well, nothing hits us hard that the truth of that meme. There are studies that say spending more hours watching television in your 30s can increase the likelihood of having a greater body mass index and bigger waist circumference five years later. This conclusion was drawn after collecting the data of a 15-year-old long study. The researchers analysed data from 3,269 adults. For 15 years starting in 1990, the participants reported their television viewing habits and had their waist circumference measured and their body mass index. It was seen that the more time participants spent watching television when they were approximately 30 years old, the more likely they were to be obese five years later, compared to their peers who spent less time in front of the television. They also mentioned that binge eating while watching television could be one of the reasons for the same. Even eating healthy foods while watching TV can spell doom for you.

Smartphone: Of course, you have a dozen of apps on your smartphone that helps you keep a tab on your weight, calorie intake and the level of physical activity performed throughout the day but did you know it is the same phone that is responsible for you being a couch potato too? There are various studies that say smartphones can ruin your health in more than one way – making you gain weight is just one of them. A recent study pointed out that those who clocked in more than 14 hours a day on their phones were more inclined towards sedentary behaviour and lower levels of cardiorespiratory fitness than those who used their phones less. In fact, smartphone dependency can lead to a number of diseases too that can increase risk of obesity.

Air-fryers: Of course, they are a healthier option than deep-fried foods, especially if you are trying to lose weight. But beware they might not directly increase fat in your body but if you think that using an air fryer is healthier and go overboard with air-fried foods you are just making sure you become a calorie-bomb. Remember that they are still fried foods. And eating fried foods may be associated with numerous adverse effects on health and increase your girth too. While research on the effects of air-fried food specifically is limited, it’s recommended to cut your intake of all fried foods to help promote better health. Instead, opt for healthier cooking methods, such as baking, roasting, steaming or sautéing, to boost flavour and avoid the negative health effects of fried foods. Apart from cooking the right way try doing some household activities that can help you lose weight.

Air conditioner: Yes, we repeat this again your AC is making you fat. A research done by scientists in Netherland stated that while the wrong type of diet and inability to exercise still are the main causes of weight gain ambient temperature has a part to play too. Put simply, when it’s a little bit too cold your body responds by using more energy to warm you up. When it’s a bit too warm, your body uses energy trying to cool you down. Both these situations serve you no good, especially if you are using an AC and so you adjust the temperate to a level with is just comfortable and soothing for you. That is when you do the damage. When the temperature is designed to be just right – as in most offices – your body doesn’t have to do anything. And so that energy ends up being used elsewhere: namely to pad out your double chin or to make your abdomen blow up like a balloon.