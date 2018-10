Do you love doing household chores? If not there are good reasons why you should start doing them soon, especially if weight loss is on your agenda. To tell you the truth you will be burning more calories than you would at the gym. Household chose are simple but they call for an overall activeness of the body making each body part work and every muscle group gets worked up in the process. Taking up small tasks like mopping the floor or washing the dishes not only burn calories but also exercise different parts of your body and doing these on a regular basis can keep you agile and also in shape. They also increase your metabolism and help you lose more weight. Here are few household chores that will help you lose weight.

Sweeping: It is an everyday job which is very necessary to keep your houses clean. So just pick up the stick and start cleaning if you are wondering how this will help know that it can burn around 87-102 calories if you spend 30 minutes sweeping. Vacuuming: This is easy right, you just have to make the vacuum cleaner do the job. But wait the amount of energy it calls for to operate is equivalent to the amount spent doing an exercise or going for a brisk walk. The machine won’t work on its own right, so when you use the cleaner to vacuum clean your house for 30 minutes it can burn anywhere between 94-111 calories, along with helping you keep your house dust-free! Dusting: If you are OCD then we would like to believe this is your favourite activity. If you notice that your furniture is dusty, take some time out to clean it, as it can help burn 57-66 calories, in 30 minutes. Dish washing: No kidding here, dishwashing by hand, an everyday household chore, has the ability to burn 49-58 calories if done for 30 minutes without a break. Organizing the house: Organizing and cleaning your entire bedroom can help you burn anywhere between 189-223 calories, in 30 minutes, depending on the intensity of the cleaning. Scrubbing the bathroom: Yes we know this isn’t a cool household job but it needs to be done and is necessary. Scrubbing the bathroom floor, the toilet, bathtub, etc., can burn anywhere between 106-124 calories, in 30 minutes. Washing cars: Whether you love it or not washing your cars or even windows of your house, which are daily chores can help burn anywhere between 126-149 calories in 30 minutes.