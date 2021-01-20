What is obesity? am I obese? these thoughts are themselves very haunting since having a fit body is everybody’s dream. But when it comes to actually understand the concept, one must know that a person who has more than recommended amount of fat in the body is called obese. Obesity is not just a term to put someone morally down, the term brings along several body complications and thus obesity is something we all should be well aware of. Also Read - Obesity may affect your sexual health; Lose weight for better sex life

According to a new study, if you are obese, there are chances that it may lead to some mental health issues. Yes, you read it right. Obesity can harm your mental health. The new study suggests that half of all young people treated for severe obesity have a neuropsychiatric problem.

OBESITY CAN HARM THE TEENS IN MANY WAYS

Published in the journal Acta Paediatrica, the study indicated that over half of the parents estimated that their obese teenagers had difficulties resembling ADHD and/or autism, despite only a few of them having been previously diagnosed with these conditions. Also Read - Weight loss: 7 tell-tale signs (except your weighing machine) that you’re shedding kilos

“Symptoms of ADHD mean that the person has difficulty with impulse control. This increases the risk of eating without being hungry and the tendency to opt for quick solutions such as fast food,” said researcher Kajsa Jarvholm from Lund University in Sweden.

OBESITY AND THE PROBLEM OF AUTISM IN CHILDREN

For the study, the team involved 48 teenagers (73 per cent girls), with an average age of 15 and an average BMI of 42, which is severe obesity.

Half of the participants received medical treatment for obesity, while the other half underwent surgery. The teenagers’ parents completed questionnaires to measure their children’s symptoms of ADHD and autism.

The adolescents themselves responded to questions about binge eating and symptoms of depression.

BEWARE! OBESITY CAN ALSO LEAD TO DEPRESSION

According to the study, people on the autism spectrum are sometimes more selective in their eating than others. They only accept certain dishes but may eat more of them as a result.

Based on the initial reports of the research, one-fifth of the adolescents reported suffering symptoms of depression. One-third of them reported problems with binge eating, which is a loss of control resulting in the person eating large quantities of food in a short time.

“Contrary to our expectations, the adolescents with neuropsychiatric difficulties did not have more problems with binge eating and depression than the other adolescents in the group,” said Jarvholm.

OBESITY AND THE BIRTH OF NEUROPSYCHIATRIC PROBLEMS

Altogether, the information provided by the parents and adolescents revealed that two-thirds of the patients in the study had difficulties arising from neuropsychiatric problems, binge eating, and/or depression.

The researchers believe that the findings reveal a need to personalize treatments for adolescents with severe obesity as the majority also reported mental illness.

Worried? Don’t lose your heart. Even if you are obese, there are ways you can manage your body fat. Maintaining a proper diet and exercising regularly can be extremely helpful to fight obesity and its problems. Let’s understand how simple food swaps can help you get rid of the extra body fat.

FOOD SWAPS TO HELP YOU LOSE BODY FAT AND GET RID OF OBESITY

What you eat and how you eat is one of the most important factors that play a huge role in gaining or losing weight. Maintaining a proper and nutritional diet is extremely necessary when it comes to tanning your body fat. Here are some easy food swaps you can consider to lose extra fats from your body.

1. Use Coconut Oil For Cooking Instead Of Normal Cooking oil

Replace your cooking oil with organic or compressed coconut oil which is easily available in the market. Coconut oil is known as one of the best-suited oil for burning fats.

2. Have Granola Homemade Bars Instead Of Chocolate Bars

Granola bars are one of the best swaps you can make if you have a sweet tooth. Making granola at home is easy to convert the same into bars using honey or apple syrup can help you manage those cravings for chocolate bars.

3. Have Multigrain Or Whole Wheat Bread Instead Of The Normal Ones

Nowadays, finding whole wheat or multigrain bread in the market requires zero hassle. Everybody knows how normal flour can contribute immensely to your body fat. So… swap your normal flour bread with whole wheat or multigrain ones right now!

4. Start Your Day With A Glass Of Lemon Honey Water

Instead of sipping into a cup of hot regular tea or coffee, have a glass of lukewarm water with some honey and a few drops of lemon. This is one of the best and effective fats burning drinks from the grandma’s book.

5. Have Green Tea Instead Of Regular Tea Or Coffee

Green tea is known for its effectiveness in getting rid of body fat. The antioxidants present in green tea is extremely good for your weight loss. This tea also increases your metabolism. So, stop sipping into normal tea and have green tea.

Caution: Read about green tea and how much you should consume. Do not have green tea more than twice a day, as it can leave you with adverse effects.