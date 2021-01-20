What is obesity? am I obese? these thoughts are themselves very haunting since having a fit body is everybody’s dream. But when it comes to actually understand the concept one must know that a person who has more than recommended amount of fat in the body is called obese. Obesity is not just a term to put someone morally down the term brings along several body complications and thus obesity is something we all should be well aware of. According to a new study if you are obese there are chances that it may lead to some mental health issues.