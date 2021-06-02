Not to be a buzzkill, but alcohol is not your best friend, especially if you are someone overweight or obese. Drinking alcohol might be most people’s favourite pastime, but it can harmful if you have no control over it. While some studies have shown that alcohol like red wine has health benefits, but alcohol isn’t the best for someone who wishes to drop the stubborn pounds. A new study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that being overweight or obese are more likely to suffer the adverse effects of alcohol on the liver as compared to people who do not consume alcohol. Also Read - Obese People are More Responsive to Food Marketing, But it Changes After Weight Loss

The Link Between Obesity And Alcohol Consumption

The study, led by the University of Sydney's Charles Perkins Centre, examined medical data from almost half a million patients and discovered that being overweight or obese significantly increased the detrimental effects of alcohol on liver disease and death.

Senior author and research program director Professor Emmanuel Stamatakis from the Charles Perkins Centre and the Faculty of Medicine and Health said, "People in the overweight or obese range who drank were found to be at greater risk of liver diseases compared with participants within a healthy weight range who consumed alcohol at the same level. Even for people who drank within alcohol guidelines, participants classified as obese were at over 50 per cent greater risk of liver disease."

According to the researchers, this is one of the first and largest studies to examine the relationship between increasing adiposity (overweight or obesity) and alcohol intake in connection to future liver disease.

Key Findings

The researchers examined data on people categorized as overweight/obese based on their BMI and waist circumference, self-reported alcohol intake according to UK alcohol recommendations, liver disease incidence, and liver disease as a cause of death. Body Mass Index (BMI) is calculated by dividing a person’s weight in kilograms by their height in meters squared. A high BMI might be a symptom of excessive body fat. Overweight is defined as a BMI of 25 or higher, while obesity is defined as a BMI of 30 or higher.

The researchers gave the level of risk a number called a ‘hazard ratio’ – the higher the number, the greater the risk. As per the results of the study, obese people who drank more were at a nearly 6000 per cent higher risk of being diagnosed with alcoholic fatty liver with the hazard ratio at 5.38. Alcoholic fatty liver disease increases the chances of mortality by roughly 700 per cent.

After a thorough analysis, the team concluded that people who were overweight or obese who drank within or over alcohol recommendations had a more than 50% higher chance of developing liver disease than normal-weight individuals who drank at the same amount.

Some Tips To Manage Your Weight

If you are someone trying to lose or maintain a healthy weight, here are some tips you can follow: