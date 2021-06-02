Not to be a buzzkill but alcohol is not your best friend especially if you are someone overweight or obese. Drinking alcohol might be most people’s favourite pastime but it can harmful if you have no control over it. While some studies have shown that alcohol like red wine has health benefits but alcohol isn’t the best for someone who wishes to drop the stubborn pounds. A new study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that being overweight or obese are more likely to suffer the adverse effects of alcohol on the liver as compared to people